AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(AERI)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

09/25/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye today announced that Richard Rubino, Chief Financial Officer, will present in a fireside discussion at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY. Mr. Rubino will provide an Aerie overview and provide a business update.

The fireside discussion will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 10 business days.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Aerie’s first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie’s second product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, the first and only fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa® and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, has been approved by the FDA and was launched in the United States in the second quarter of 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan®, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 75,7 M
EBIT 2019 -134 M
Net income 2019 -167 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,95x
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,62x
Capitalization 998 M
Managers
NameTitle
Vicente J. Anido Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Mitro President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Rubino Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Casey C. Kopczynski Chief Scientific Officer
Richard Lewis Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC-39.81%998
GILEAD SCIENCES0.00%81 762
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.11%44 344
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.43%31 701
GENMAB32.60%13 556
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.35.22%8 843
