Aerie Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle
glaucoma, retina diseases and other diseases of the eye, today announced
that Richard Rubino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cantor
Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018
at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY. Mr. Rubino will provide an
Aerie overview and business update.
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting
Aerie's website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com/.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 10 business days.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the
treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retina diseases and
other diseases of the eye. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil
ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eyedrop approved by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated
intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or
ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In
clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse
reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, cornea verticillata, instillation
site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®,
including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com.
Aerie’s advanced-stage product candidate, RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost
ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, a fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa® and
the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, achieved
its 3-month primary efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration
trials, Mercury 1 and Mercury 2, and also showed safety and efficacy
throughout 12 months in Mercury 1. Aerie submitted the RoclatanTM
New Drug Application (NDA) in May 2018 and, in July 2018, the FDA set
the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) goal date for the completion
of the FDA’s review of the RoclatanTM NDA for March 14, 2019.
Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of
additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology,
including for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular
edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005002/en/