AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AERI)
News 
Aerie Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

09/25/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retina diseases and other diseases of the eye, today announced that Richard Rubino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY. Mr. Rubino will provide an Aerie overview and business update.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie's website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 10 business days.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retina diseases and other diseases of the eye. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eyedrop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, cornea verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie’s advanced-stage product candidate, RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, a fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa® and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, achieved its 3-month primary efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration trials, Mercury 1 and Mercury 2, and also showed safety and efficacy throughout 12 months in Mercury 1. Aerie submitted the RoclatanTM New Drug Application (NDA) in May 2018 and, in July 2018, the FDA set the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) goal date for the completion of the FDA’s review of the RoclatanTM NDA for March 14, 2019. Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23,6 M
EBIT 2018 -152 M
Net income 2018 -198 M
Finance 2018 386 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 -16 241x
Capi. / Sales 2019 21,6x
Capitalization 2 664 M
Chart AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 85,2 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicente J. Anido Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Mitro President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Rubino Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Casey C. Kopczynski Chief Scientific Officer
Richard Lewis Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC-1.42%2 664
GILEAD SCIENCES5.56%98 029
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.56%46 555
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.81%41 417
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.01%10 951
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC165.26%10 172
