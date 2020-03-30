Aerkomm Inc. : Announces Appointments to Board and Management Team

FREMONT, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerkomm Inc. ("Aerkomm" or "the Company") (Euronext Paris: AKOM; OTCQX: AKOM), a development stage service provider of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity solutions for the airline industry, today announced that on March 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company made a number of appointments, effective immediately, to position the Company into its next of phase for future growth and operations.

Dr. James Busuttil as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Busuttil has served as a member of the Board since December 2017. Dr. Busuttil is an attorney admitted to practice before the courts of New York State since 1983, as well as numerous U.S. Federal Trial and Appeals Courts, practicing international, financial and corporate law. He has represented banks and financial institutions based in the United States and other countries in private sector financing of domestic and international projects, negotiated alternative energy project financings, handled transnational mergers and joint ventures, represented equity investors in venture capital transactions and organized invested funds. Dr. Busuttil brings in experience in dealing with parties and organizations, including the private and public sectors, in South East Asia, East Asia, Europe, Russia, North Africa and Australasia.

Louis Giordimaina as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Giordimaina served as de facto Chief Operating Officer of the Company since May 2018. Mr. Giordimaina is an experienced aviation executive with more than 40 years of experience in airline executive management, operations, Maintenance and Repair Organizations and aircraft leasing. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Giordimaina served in a number of key positions including CEO of Air Malta in 2014, the national airline of Malta, as well as CEO of Lufthansa Technik Malta from 2002 to 2011. Mr. Giordimaina was instrumental in setting up Lufthansa Technik Malta, a Joint Venture between Lufthansa Technik and Air Malta, of which he was appointed CEO and Director in 2002. During his tenure, Mr. Giordimaina spearheaded Lufthansa Technik Malta's expansion to become one of the major worldwide MRO players, based in the center of the Mediterranean.

Mr. Georges Caldironi as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Caldironi served as a Project Director since January 2019. Mr. Caldironi is an aviation professional with over 40 years of experience in aircraft modifications, avionics communication and In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity systems. Prior to joining Aircom, Mr. Caldironi was employed at Airbus Industrie for 25 years, most recently as Technical & Support Director in Airbus' Business and Government Division. During his career at Airbus, Mr. Caldironi managed and supervised various complex projects including aircraft upgrades, ensuring cost efficiency and on time delivery in the successful completion of aviation projects. He is a specialist in system and cabin innovation (connectivity & IFE), having carried out numerous feasibility studies and associated design projects for numerous airlines and leasing companies.

Mr. Jeffrey Wun as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Wun served as Chief Executive Officer from December 2017 to March 22, 2020 and has been a member of the board of directors since February 2017. He served as Chairman of the board of directors from January 2018 to March 22, 2020. Mr. Wun previously served as President, Treasurer and Secretary from December 2016 to February 2017, and he has served as Aircom's Chief Technology Officer since December 2014. Mr. Wun is a technologist with more than 25 years of experience in the communications industry. Prior to joining Aerkomm, Mr. Wun served as Senior Staff Engineer at Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. from December 2012 to May 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Wun was a professional engineer at MediaTEK USA Inc. from November 2010 to December 2012 and served as Chief Executive Officer at Kairos System Inc. from 2003 to 2010.

Mr. Louis Giordimaina, CEO of Aerkomm commented "I am excited to lead the dedicated Aerkomm team so that we can navigate through these difficult times and move forward to position the Company into its next phase for stable growth and long-term success."

About Aerkomm Inc.

Aerkomm Inc. (OTCQX: AKOM; Euronext Paris: AKOM), operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aircom Pacific, Inc., is a development stage service provider of in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions for the airline industry. The Company strives to become a leading provider of a wide range of in-flight broadband entertainment and connectivity services, including Wi-Fi connectivity, cellular networks, movies, gaming, live television, and music. Aerkomm aims to reshape the market for in-flight entertainment and connectivity services by offering on-board connectivity to its airline partners and passengers for free, generating revenue through advertising and on-board transactions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 Post-Effective Amendment No. 3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC File No. 333-222208) on May 17, 2019, as declared effective on May 23, 2019 and the prospectus, which received the Autorité des Marchés Financiers visa n°19-372 on July 17, 2019. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

