Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  AeroCentury Corp.    ACY

AEROCENTURY CORP. (ACY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AeroCentury Corp. Completes Acquisition of JetFleet Holding Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 11:15pm CEST

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) (the “Company”), an independent aircraft leasing company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of JetFleet Holding Corp. (“JHC”).  JHC is the parent of JetFleet Management Corp., which has managed the Company’s operations and aircraft portfolio since the Company’s founding in 1997.  ACY paid approximately $2.8 million in cash and 129,286 shares of ACY common stock to JHC shareholders.

“We believe this acquisition will be a positive development for AeroCentury and appreciate the strong support we have received by both ACY and JHC shareholders.  To our customers, the merger represents business as usual, since the same management team that has run AeroCentury remains in place and fully intact,” said Michael Magnusson, CEO of AeroCentury.

Mr. Magnusson continued “We anticipate the merger will eventually be accretive to earnings, assuming operations remain consistent under the combined structure, and after disregarding the one-time merger expenses that will significantly impact the financial results in the short term immediately following the merger,” Magnusson noted.  The accounting for the merger is expected to include a one-time settlement loss, based on the cancellation of the contract with JetFleet Management Corp.

About AeroCentury
AeroCentury is a global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines. The Company's aviation assets are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements that the merger will eventually be accretive to earnings.  The Company’s beliefs, expectations, forecasts, objectives and strategies for the future are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to unanticipated increases in the costs incurred in managing the Company’s existing portfolio. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company’s future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading “Factors that May Affect Future Results” in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Michael Magnusson
President
(650) 340-1888

AeroCentury Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROCENTURY CORP.
10/01AeroCentury Corp. Completes Acquisition of JetFleet Holding Corp.
GL
10/01AEROCENTURY CORP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements ..
AQ
09/04AEROCENTURY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
08/10AEROCENTURY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/10AEROCENTURY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/10AeroCentury Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
05/15AEROCENTURY CORP. : Buys Two Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 Aircraft on Lease to Croatia..
AQ
05/15AEROCENTURY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/15AeroCentury Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings of $317,300, or $0.22 P..
GL
05/07AEROCENTURY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Aerocentury beats by $0.15, beats on revenue 
08/01Forensic Stock Selections For August - First Year Portfolio +96.80% 
05/15Aerocentury misses by $0.01, misses on revenue 
03/06Aerocentury EPS of $4.25 
2017Aerocentury reports Q3 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31,2 M
EBIT 2018 1,11 M
Net income 2018 0,73 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,39
P/E ratio 2019 8,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 22,0 M
Chart AEROCENTURY CORP.
Duration : Period :
AeroCentury Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Magnusson President & Chief Executive Officer
Evan M. Wallach Chairman
Frank Pegueros Senior Vice President-Operations
Toni M. Perazzo CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Hans Middelkoop Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROCENTURY CORP.1.71%22
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.9.33%8 428
ALD21.95%7 435
TOKYO CENTURY CORP28.44%6 622
GRENKE AG29.74%5 651
BOC AVIATION LTD45.74%5 486
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.