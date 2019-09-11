Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  AeroCentury Corp.    ACY

AEROCENTURY CORP.

(ACY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 09/11 08:00:00 pm
6.8799 USD   +0.91%
08/07AeroCentury Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
05/15AEROCENTURY CORP. : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
03/22AeroCentury Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AeroCentury Corp. Completes Aircraft Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY), an independent aircraft leasing company, today reported the sale of one of its Saab 340BPlus aircraft, MSN 449 to K.M.R. Aviation Services, Inc. for operation by TAG Airlines in Guatemala.  The aircraft was recently delivered to the operator in Guatemala City.

About AeroCentury: AeroCentury is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines. The Company's aircraft and engines are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.

Toni Prezzo
Chief Financial Officer
(650) 340-1888    

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROCENTURY CORP.
08/08AEROCENTURY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/07AeroCentury Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
05/15AEROCENTURY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/15AEROCENTURY CORP. : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
05/13AEROCENTURY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
03/22AeroCentury Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
03/19AEROCENTURY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
03/18AeroCentury Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
GL
02/22AEROCENTURY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
02/14AEROCENTURY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
More news
Chart AEROCENTURY CORP.
Duration : Period :
AeroCentury Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Magnusson President & Chief Executive Officer
Evan M. Wallach Chairman
Frank Pegueros Senior Vice President-Operations
Toni M. Perazzo CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Hans Middelkoop Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROCENTURY CORP.-28.76%11
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.40.13%7 465
BOC AVIATION LTD27.55%6 462
TOKYO CENTURY CORP8.40%5 121
GRENKE1.08%3 841
GATX CORPORATION12.30%2 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group