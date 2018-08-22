Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group Announces Operating Results for July 2018

Moscow, 22 August 2018 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group ("the Group") and Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ("the Company") for July and 7M 2018[1].

7M2018 Operating Highlights

In 7M 2018, Aeroflot Group carried 30.8 million passengers, up 9.0% year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 19.8 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 7.0%. Group and Company RPKs increased by 8.2% and 5.4% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 8.7% year-on-year for the Group and by 8.0% year-on-year for the Company. The passenger load factor decreased by 0.4 p.p. year-on-year to 81.9% for Aeroflot Group and by 1.9 p.p. to 79.8% for Aeroflot airline.

July 2018 Operating Highlights

In July 2018, Aeroflot Group carried 6.0 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 12.4%. Aeroflot airline carried 3.6 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%.

Group and Company RPKs were up 10.2% and 7.2% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 9.8% for Aeroflot Group and by 7.1% for Aeroflot airline.

On domestic routes, Group passengers carried and RPKs grew by 14.6% and 13.7% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs grew by 11.9% year-on-year. Company passengers carried and RPKs increased by 12.8% and 10.3% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs grew by 8.3%.

In July 2018, the number of passengers carried on the Group's international routes increased by 9.7% year-on-year. RPKs grew by 7.6%, while capacity grew by 8.3%. The number of passengers carried by Aeroflot airline on international routes increased by 6.9%. RPKs grew by 5.6%, ASKs by 6.5%.

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 91.2%, representing a 0.3 percentage point increase versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines increased by 0.1 percentage points year-on-year to 89.3%. The load factor was supported by Russia's hosting of the World Cup during the reporting period.

Fleet update

In July 2018, Aeroflot Group added two Airbus А321. As of 31 July 2018, the Group fleet had 352 aircraft.

Aeroflot airline added two Airbus А321. As of 31 July 2018, the Company fleet had 243 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft[2] as of 31.07.2018 July 2018 7M 2018 Aeroflot Group +2 +26 352 Aeroflot airline +2 +19 243

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

July2018 July2017 Change 7M 2018 7M 2017 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 5,986.5 5,326.5 12.4% 30,842.4 28,288.5 9.0% - international 2,644.1 2,409.3 9.7% 13,703.4 12,654.7 8.3% - domestic 3,342.4 2,917.2 14.6% 17,139.1 15,633.8 9.6% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mln 15,206.8 13,796.2 10.2% 79,193.7 73,188.3 8.2% - international 8,467.4 7,870.5 7.6% 46,399.4 43,393.7 6.9% - domestic 6,739.4 5,925.8 13.7% 32,794.3 29,794.6 10.1% Available Seat Kilometres, mln 16,669.0 15,174.7 9.8% 96,650.6 88,893.7 8.7% - international 9,512.7 8,781.4 8.3% 57,473.8 52,522.9 9.4% - domestic 7,156.3 6,393.3 11.9% 39,176.8 36,370.8 7.7% Passenger load factor, % 91.2% 90.9% 0.3 p.p. 81.9% 82.3% (0.4 p.p.) - international 89.0% 89.6% (0.6 p.p.) 80.7% 82.6% (1.9 p.p.) - domestic 94.2% 92.7% 1.5 p.p. 83.7% 81.9% 1.8 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 26,265.2 22,226.4 18.2% 161,611.8 144,583.5 11.8% - international 14,373.3 11,920.0 20.6% 90,668.4 80,820.5 12.2% - domestic 11,891.9 10,306.5 15.4% 70,943.4 63,763.0 11.3% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mln 112.6 101.8 10.6% 693.7 656.0 5.8% - international 67.6 59.1 14.4% 429.2 400.5 7.2% - domestic 45.0 42.7 5.3% 264.5 255.4 3.6% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mln 1,481.2 1,343.4 10.3% 7,821.2 7,242.9 8.0% - international 829.7 767.4 8.1% 4,605.1 4,305.9 6.9% - domestic 651.5 576.0 13.1% 3,216.0 2,937.0 9.5% Available Tonne Kilometres, mln 1,971.9 1,811.1 8.9% 11,412.9 10,714.7 6.5% - international 1,116.8 1,040.4 7.4% 6,791.9 6,329.0 7.3% - domestic 855.1 770.7 10.9% 4,621.0 4,385.8 5.4% Revenue load factor, % 75.1% 74.2% 0.9 p.p. 68.5% 67.6% 0.9 p.p. - international 74.3% 73.8% 0.5 p.p. 67.8% 68.0% (0.2 p.p.) - domestic 76.2% 74.7% 1.5 p.p. 69.6% 67.0% 2.6 p.p. Revenue flights 38,667 34,331 12.6% 229,680 209,189 9.8% - international 16,260 14,242 14.2% 96,199 86,527 11.2% - domestic 22,407 20,089 11.5% 133,481 122,662 8.8% Flight hours for fleet 104,522 93,770 11.5% 626,445 571,009 9.7%

Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Operating Results

July2018 July2017 Change 7M 2018 7M 2017 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 3,621.5 3,300.6 9.7% 19,844.5 18,546.2 7.0% - international 1,834.9 1,716.6 6.9% 10,186.1 9,723.5 4.8% - domestic 1,786.6 1,584.0 12.8% 9,658.3 8,822.7 9.5% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mln 9,745.3 9,086.8 7.2% 54,671.7 51,887.6 5.4% - international 6,214.0 5,884.6 5.6% 35,965.6 34,449.6 4.4% - domestic 3,531.3 3,202.2 10.3% 18,706.2 17,438.0 7.3% Available Seat Kilometres, mln 10,913.8 10,187.6 7.1% 68,538.6 63,476.8 8.0% - international 7,148.1 6,711.4 6.5% 45,965.9 42,602.6 7.9% - domestic 3,765.7 3,476.2 8.3% 22,572.6 20,874.2 8.1% Passenger load factor, % 89.3% 89.2% 0.1 p.p. 79.8% 81.7% (1.9 p.p.) - international 86.9% 87.7% (0.8 p.p.) 78.2% 80.9% (2.7 p.p.) - domestic 93.8% 92.1% 1.7 p.p. 82.9% 83.5% (0.6 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 18,313.6 18,461.9 (0.8%) 119,863.4 122,657.4 (2.3%) - international 12,510.8 11,703.4 6.9% 81,233.1 79,402.4 2.3% - domestic 5,802.8 6,758.5 (14.1%) 38,630.3 43,255.0 (10.7%) Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mln 86.9 85.5 1.7% 565.6 568.8 (0.6%) - international 62.8 58.1 8.1% 402.9 394.1 2.2% - domestic 24.2 27.4 (11.8%) 162.7 174.7 (6.9%) Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mln 964.0 903.3 6.7% 5,486.1 5,238.7 4.7% - international 622.0 587.7 5.8% 3,639.8 3,494.6 4.2% - domestic 342.0 315.6 8.4% 1,846.2 1,744.1 5.9% Available Tonne Kilometres, mln 1,313.2 1,240.4 5.9% 8,233.4 7,777.4 5.9% - international 862.2 817.5 5.5% 5,554.7 5,251.5 5.8% - domestic 451.0 422.9 6.6% 2,678.8 2,525.9 6.1% Revenue load factor, % 73.4% 72.8% 0.6 p.p. 66.6% 67.4% (0.8 p.p.) - international 72.1% 71.9% 0.2 p.p. 65.5% 66.5% (1.0 p.p.) - domestic 75.8% 74.6% 1.2 p.p. 68.9% 69.0% (0.1 p.p.) Revenue flights 24,604 21,853 12.6% 151,985 137,598 10.5% - international 12,061 10,691 12.8% 75,078 68,596 9.4% - domestic 12,543 11,162 12.4% 76,907 69,002 11.5% Flight hours for fleet 69,070 62,396 10.7% 434,481 397,330 9.4%

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Excluding aircraft leased or subleased out.