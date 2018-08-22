Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group Announces Operating Results for July 2018
08/22/2018 | 06:37pm CEST
22 August 2018
Moscow, 22 August 2018 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group ("the Group") and Aeroflot - Russian Airlines ("the Company") for July and 7M 2018[1].
7M2018 Operating Highlights
In 7M 2018, Aeroflot Group carried 30.8 million passengers, up 9.0% year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 19.8 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 7.0%. Group and Company RPKs increased by 8.2% and 5.4% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 8.7% year-on-year for the Group and by 8.0% year-on-year for the Company. The passenger load factor decreased by 0.4 p.p. year-on-year to 81.9% for Aeroflot Group and by 1.9 p.p. to 79.8% for Aeroflot airline.
July 2018 Operating Highlights
In July 2018, Aeroflot Group carried 6.0 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 12.4%. Aeroflot airline carried 3.6 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%.
Group and Company RPKs were up 10.2% and 7.2% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 9.8% for Aeroflot Group and by 7.1% for Aeroflot airline.
On domestic routes, Group passengers carried and RPKs grew by 14.6% and 13.7% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs grew by 11.9% year-on-year. Company passengers carried and RPKs increased by 12.8% and 10.3% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs grew by 8.3%.
In July 2018, the number of passengers carried on the Group's international routes increased by 9.7% year-on-year. RPKs grew by 7.6%, while capacity grew by 8.3%. The number of passengers carried by Aeroflot airline on international routes increased by 6.9%. RPKs grew by 5.6%, ASKs by 6.5%.
Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 91.2%, representing a 0.3 percentage point increase versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines increased by 0.1 percentage points year-on-year to 89.3%. The load factor was supported by Russia's hosting of the World Cup during the reporting period.
Fleet update
In July 2018, Aeroflot Group added two Airbus А321. As of 31 July 2018, the Group fleet had 352 aircraft.
Aeroflot airline added two Airbus А321. As of 31 July 2018, the Company fleet had 243 aircraft.
