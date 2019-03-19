Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO

(AFLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group introduces hand-luggage-only fares on some routes in response to high demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT

March 19, 2019, Moscow - From 2 April, Aeroflot Group will introduce hand-baggage-only fares on a number of medium-haul routes operated by Rossiya Airlines and Aeroflot where there is an increased demand for this service.

The new hand-baggage-only fares are being introduced in response to popular demand from passengers who travel light. Previously, passengers travelling only with carry-on luggage were forced to pay for a service they did not use.

All Rossiya and Aeroflot flights will continue to offer economy class fare options including free hold baggage.

The hand-baggage-only fare will be a more budget-friendly economy option. On some routes, economy fares will be reduced by up to 30%.

On Rossiya flights under the commercial management of PJSC Aeroflot, hand-baggage-only fares will be available on medium-haul flights. On Aeroflot's own flights, hand-baggage-only rates will be available for flights to these German cities:

• Berlin

• Frankfurt

• Dusseldorf

• Munich

• Hamburg

• Stuttgart

• Hannover

• Dresden

And these Italian cities:

• Rome

• Milan

• Venice

• Bologna

• Naples

• Verona

'The main purpose of introducing hand-baggage-only fares is to reduce the minimum price for air travel even further and expand the choice available. This is a global trend even among legacy airlines', said Andrei Chikhanchin, Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance. 'Now we can offer the best option for those who want to travel light and on a budget, and for those who want to get a premium flight experience'

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 152 destinations in 55 countries.

Aeroflot's 253-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 08:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIAL
04:50aAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Group introduces hand-luggage-only fares on som..
PU
03/18AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : recognised as best airline in Russia by GQ Maga..
PU
03/15RUSSIA'S AEROFLOT WILL CANCEL BOEING : Ceo
RE
03/15AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : announces results of Board of Directors meeting
PU
03/05AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying to/from Shere..
PU
03/04AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Announces 4q and fy 2018 ifrs financial results
PU
03/04AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Announces 4Q and FY2018 IFRS Financial Results
PU
02/27AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying to/from Shere..
PU
02/26AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : changes flight schedule on February 26th due to..
PU
02/22AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Аeroflot takes HR-Brand Award 2018 for Be..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 690 B
EBIT 2019 41 048 M
Net income 2019 21 104 M
Debt 2019 215 B
Yield 2019 9,82%
P/E ratio 2019 4,22
P/E ratio 2020 3,63
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO
Duration : Period :
Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 125  RUB
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yevgeny Ivanovich Ditrikh Chairman
Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO1 723
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.59%34 755
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.44%21 789
AIR CHINA LTD.27.09%19 205
RYANAIR HOLDINGS14.88%15 851
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-11.23%14 458
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.