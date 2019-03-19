Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group introduces hand-luggage-only fares on some routes in response to high demand

March 19, 2019, Moscow - From 2 April, Aeroflot Group will introduce hand-baggage-only fares on a number of medium-haul routes operated by Rossiya Airlines and Aeroflot where there is an increased demand for this service.

The new hand-baggage-only fares are being introduced in response to popular demand from passengers who travel light. Previously, passengers travelling only with carry-on luggage were forced to pay for a service they did not use.

All Rossiya and Aeroflot flights will continue to offer economy class fare options including free hold baggage.

The hand-baggage-only fare will be a more budget-friendly economy option. On some routes, economy fares will be reduced by up to 30%.

On Rossiya flights under the commercial management of PJSC Aeroflot, hand-baggage-only fares will be available on medium-haul flights. On Aeroflot's own flights, hand-baggage-only rates will be available for flights to these German cities:

• Berlin

• Frankfurt

• Dusseldorf

• Munich

• Hamburg

• Stuttgart

• Hannover

• Dresden

And these Italian cities:

• Rome

• Milan

• Venice

• Bologna

• Naples

• Verona

'The main purpose of introducing hand-baggage-only fares is to reduce the minimum price for air travel even further and expand the choice available. This is a global trend even among legacy airlines', said Andrei Chikhanchin, Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance. 'Now we can offer the best option for those who want to travel light and on a budget, and for those who want to get a premium flight experience'

