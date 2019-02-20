Log in
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group passenger traffic up 14.5% in January 2019

02/20/2019 | 03:59pm EST

January 2019 Operating Highlights

In January 2019, Aeroflot Group carried 4.2 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 14.5%. Aeroflot airline carried 2.8 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.

Group and Company RPKs were up 14.3% and 9.6% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 16.4% for Aeroflot Group and by 12.3% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 75.9%, representing a 1.4 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines decreased by 1.8 percentage points year-on-year to 73.2%.

Fleet update

In January 2019, Aeroflot Group added two Boeing 737-800. One DHC8-300 was phased-out. As of 31 January 2019, the Group fleet had 367 aircraft.

There were no changes in Aeroflot airline fleet in January 2019. As of 31 January 2019, the Company fleet had 253 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet

Number of aircraft[2]

as of 31.01.2019

January 2019

Aeroflot Group

+1

367

Aeroflot airline

-

253

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 20:58:08 UTC
