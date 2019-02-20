Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Group passenger traffic up 14.5% in January 2019

January 2019 Operating Highlights
In January 2019, Aeroflot Group carried 4.2 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 14.5%. Aeroflot airline carried 2.8 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.
Group and Company RPKs were up 14.3% and 9.6% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs rose by 16.4% for Aeroflot Group and by 12.3% for Aeroflot airline.
Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 75.9%, representing a 1.4 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot - Russian Airlines decreased by 1.8 percentage points year-on-year to 73.2%.
Fleet update
In January 2019, Aeroflot Group added two Boeing 737-800. One DHC8-300 was phased-out. As of 31 January 2019, the Group fleet had 367 aircraft.
There were no changes in Aeroflot airline fleet in January 2019. As of 31 January 2019, the Company fleet had 253 aircraft.
|
|
Net changes in the fleet
|
Number of aircraft[2]
as of 31.01.2019
|
|
January 2019
|
Aeroflot Group
|
+1
|
367
|
Aeroflot airline
|
-
|
253
