AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO

(AFLT)
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers arriving/departing Sheremetyevo airport on 11 April

0
04/11/2019 | 04:23am EDT

11 April 2019, Moscow. - Due to forecast adverse weather conditions at Sheremetyevo International Airport, Aeroflot has made the following changes to its schedule for 11 April.

The following flights are cancelled:

Flight number

Route

SU1254/SU1255

Sheremetyevo - Naberezhnye Chelny - Sheremetyevo

SU1642/SU1643

Sheremetyevo - Astrakhan - Sheremetyevo

SU2032/SU2033

Sheremetyevo - Budapest - Sheremetyevo

SU1158/SU1159

Sheremetyevo - Rostov - Sheremetyevo

SU1120/SU1121

Sheremetyevo - Sochi - Sheremetyevo

SU1270/SU1271

Sheremetyevo - Kazan - Sheremetyevo

SU1320/SU1321

Sheremetyevo - Murmansk- Sheremetyevo

SU2684/SU2685

Sheremetyevo - Berlin - Sheremetyevo

SU1438/SU1439

Sheremetyevo - Ufa - Sheremetyevo

SU1296/SU1297

Sheremetyevo - Izhevsk - Sheremetyevo

SU2006/SU2007

Sheremetyevo - Warsaw - Sheremetyevo

Take-off times for the following flights from Sheremetyevo have been delayed:

Flight number

Route

Scheduled take-off time

New take-off time

SU2500

Sheremetyevo - Madrid

06:40

08:40

SU2320

Sheremetyevo - Munich

06:50

08:20

SU1410

Sheremetyevo - Ekaterinburg

06:45

08:45

SU2416

Sheremetyevo - Milan

06:50

07:50

SU1644

Sheremetyevo - Simferopol

07:25

09:05

SU2010

Sheremetyevo - Prague

07:30

09:30

SU2536

Sheremetyevo - Dusseldorf

07:35

09:35

SU1304

Sheremetyevo - Mineralnye Vody

07:45

10:45

SU1138

Sheremetyevo - Sochi

07:45

08:45

Take-off times for the following flights from other airports to Sheremetyevo have been delayed:

Flight number

Route

Scheduled take-off time

New take-off time

SU1509

Tyumen - Sheremetyevo

07:25

10:10

SU1289

Ulyanovsk - Sheremetyevo

06:20

09:20

SU1383

Khanty-Mansiisk - Sheremetyevo

06:55

08:55

SU1395

Perm - Sheremetyevo

07:50

09:50

SU1251

Naberezhnye Chelny - Sheremetyevo

04:55

06:55

SU1647

Nizhnevartovsk - Sheremetyevo

05:25

08:25

SU1467

Saransk - Sheremetyevo

06:10

07:10

SU1229

Nizhny Novgorod - Sheremetyevo

08:10

10:00

*Local time

Passengers will be informed through the call-centre, and those who arrive for check-in will be taken care of in line with Federal aviation rules and Aeroflot standards.

Passengers can get the latest information on changes from the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers) and at Aeroflot sales offices.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:22:09 UTC
