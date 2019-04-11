Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers arriving/departing Sheremetyevo airport on 11 April

11 April 2019, Moscow. - Due to forecast adverse weather conditions at Sheremetyevo International Airport, Aeroflot has made the following changes to its schedule for 11 April.

The following flights are cancelled:

Flight number Route SU1254/SU1255 Sheremetyevo - Naberezhnye Chelny - Sheremetyevo SU1642/SU1643 Sheremetyevo - Astrakhan - Sheremetyevo SU2032/SU2033 Sheremetyevo - Budapest - Sheremetyevo SU1158/SU1159 Sheremetyevo - Rostov - Sheremetyevo SU1120/SU1121 Sheremetyevo - Sochi - Sheremetyevo SU1270/SU1271 Sheremetyevo - Kazan - Sheremetyevo SU1320/SU1321 Sheremetyevo - Murmansk- Sheremetyevo SU2684/SU2685 Sheremetyevo - Berlin - Sheremetyevo SU1438/SU1439 Sheremetyevo - Ufa - Sheremetyevo SU1296/SU1297 Sheremetyevo - Izhevsk - Sheremetyevo SU2006/SU2007 Sheremetyevo - Warsaw - Sheremetyevo

Take-off times for the following flights from Sheremetyevo have been delayed:

Flight number Route Scheduled take-off time New take-off time SU2500 Sheremetyevo - Madrid 06:40 08:40 SU2320 Sheremetyevo - Munich 06:50 08:20 SU1410 Sheremetyevo - Ekaterinburg 06:45 08:45 SU2416 Sheremetyevo - Milan 06:50 07:50 SU1644 Sheremetyevo - Simferopol 07:25 09:05 SU2010 Sheremetyevo - Prague 07:30 09:30 SU2536 Sheremetyevo - Dusseldorf 07:35 09:35 SU1304 Sheremetyevo - Mineralnye Vody 07:45 10:45 SU1138 Sheremetyevo - Sochi 07:45 08:45

Take-off times for the following flights from other airports to Sheremetyevo have been delayed:

Flight number Route Scheduled take-off time New take-off time SU1509 Tyumen - Sheremetyevo 07:25 10:10 SU1289 Ulyanovsk - Sheremetyevo 06:20 09:20 SU1383 Khanty-Mansiisk - Sheremetyevo 06:55 08:55 SU1395 Perm - Sheremetyevo 07:50 09:50 SU1251 Naberezhnye Chelny - Sheremetyevo 04:55 06:55 SU1647 Nizhnevartovsk - Sheremetyevo 05:25 08:25 SU1467 Saransk - Sheremetyevo 06:10 07:10 SU1229 Nizhny Novgorod - Sheremetyevo 08:10 10:00

*Local time

Passengers will be informed through the call-centre, and those who arrive for check-in will be taken care of in line with Federal aviation rules and Aeroflot standards.

Passengers can get the latest information on changes from the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers) and at Aeroflot sales offices.