Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers arriving/departing Sheremetyevo airport on 11 April

11 April 2019, Moscow. - Due to forecast adverse weather conditions at Sheremetyevo International Airport, Aeroflot has made the following changes to its schedule for 11 April.
The following flights are cancelled:
|
Flight number
|
Route
|
|
SU1254/SU1255
|
Sheremetyevo - Naberezhnye Chelny - Sheremetyevo
|
SU1642/SU1643
|
Sheremetyevo - Astrakhan - Sheremetyevo
|
SU2032/SU2033
|
Sheremetyevo - Budapest - Sheremetyevo
|
SU1158/SU1159
|
Sheremetyevo - Rostov - Sheremetyevo
|
SU1120/SU1121
|
Sheremetyevo - Sochi - Sheremetyevo
|
SU1270/SU1271
|
Sheremetyevo - Kazan - Sheremetyevo
|
SU1320/SU1321
|
Sheremetyevo - Murmansk- Sheremetyevo
|
SU2684/SU2685
|
Sheremetyevo - Berlin - Sheremetyevo
|
SU1438/SU1439
|
Sheremetyevo - Ufa - Sheremetyevo
|
SU1296/SU1297
|
Sheremetyevo - Izhevsk - Sheremetyevo
|
SU2006/SU2007
|
Sheremetyevo - Warsaw - Sheremetyevo
Take-off times for the following flights from Sheremetyevo have been delayed:
|
Flight number
|
Route
|
Scheduled take-off time
|
New take-off time
|
SU2500
|
Sheremetyevo - Madrid
|
06:40
|
08:40
|
SU2320
|
Sheremetyevo - Munich
|
06:50
|
08:20
|
SU1410
|
Sheremetyevo - Ekaterinburg
|
06:45
|
08:45
|
SU2416
|
Sheremetyevo - Milan
|
06:50
|
07:50
|
SU1644
|
Sheremetyevo - Simferopol
|
07:25
|
09:05
|
SU2010
|
Sheremetyevo - Prague
|
07:30
|
09:30
|
SU2536
|
Sheremetyevo - Dusseldorf
|
07:35
|
09:35
|
SU1304
|
Sheremetyevo - Mineralnye Vody
|
07:45
|
10:45
|
SU1138
|
Sheremetyevo - Sochi
|
07:45
|
08:45
Take-off times for the following flights from other airports to Sheremetyevo have been delayed:
|
Flight number
|
Route
|
Scheduled take-off time
|
New take-off time
|
SU1509
|
Tyumen - Sheremetyevo
|
07:25
|
10:10
|
SU1289
|
Ulyanovsk - Sheremetyevo
|
06:20
|
09:20
|
SU1383
|
Khanty-Mansiisk - Sheremetyevo
|
06:55
|
08:55
|
SU1395
|
Perm - Sheremetyevo
|
07:50
|
09:50
|
SU1251
|
Naberezhnye Chelny - Sheremetyevo
|
04:55
|
06:55
|
SU1647
|
Nizhnevartovsk - Sheremetyevo
|
05:25
|
08:25
|
SU1467
|
Saransk - Sheremetyevo
|
06:10
|
07:10
|
SU1229
|
Nizhny Novgorod - Sheremetyevo
|
08:10
|
10:00
*Local time
Passengers will be informed through the call-centre, and those who arrive for check-in will be taken care of in line with Federal aviation rules and Aeroflot standards.
Passengers can get the latest information on changes from the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers) and at Aeroflot sales offices.
Disclaimer
Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:22:09 UTC