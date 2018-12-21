Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying from Sheremetyevo on 22 December

21 December 2018, Moscow. - Due to adverse weather forecast departure times of the flights scheduled between 6 and 9 AM on 22 December have been changed.

Attention! The following flights will depart earlier:

Flight No Scheduled departure time New departure time SU1138 6:20 5:15 SU1284 6:30 5:25 SU1000 6:35 5:30 SU1246 7:00 5:55 SU1270 6:55 5:50 SU1158 7:30 6:25 SU1636 7:35 6:30 SU1640 8:00 6:55 SU1514 8:35 7:30 SU1498 8:40 7:35 SU1210 8:50 7:45

Passengers are being informed via the contact centre.

Further information is available at the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers).