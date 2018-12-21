Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying from Sheremetyevo on 22 December

21 December 2018, Moscow. - Due to adverse weather forecast departure times of the flights scheduled between 6 and 9 AM on 22 December have been changed.
Attention! The following flights will depart earlier:
|
Flight No
|
Scheduled
departure
time
|
New departure time
|
SU1138
|
6:20
|
5:15
|
SU1284
|
6:30
|
5:25
|
SU1000
|
6:35
|
5:30
|
SU1246
|
7:00
|
5:55
|
SU1270
|
6:55
|
5:50
|
SU1158
|
7:30
|
6:25
|
SU1636
|
7:35
|
6:30
|
SU1640
|
8:00
|
6:55
|
SU1514
|
8:35
|
7:30
|
SU1498
|
8:40
|
7:35
|
SU1210
|
8:50
|
7:45
Passengers are being informed via the contact centre.
Further information is available at the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers).
Disclaimer
Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 19:14:07 UTC