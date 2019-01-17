Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying from/to Sheremetyevo Airport on 17 and 18 January 2019

17 January 2019, Moscow. - Due to forecast poor weather conditions, the following flights at Sheremetyevo International Airport have been cancelled:
|
Date
|
Flight
|
Route
|
17.01.19
|
SU1492
|
Sheremetyevo - Murmansk
|
17.01.19
|
SU1493
|
Murmansk - Sheremetyevo
|
17.01.19
|
SU1336
|
Sheremetyevo - Arkhangelsk
|
17.01.19
|
SU1337
|
Arkhangelsk - Sheremetyevo
|
17.01.19
|
SU2062
|
Sheremetyevo - Sofia
|
17.01.19
|
SU2063
|
Sofia - Sheremetyevo
|
17.01.19
|
SU2376
|
Sheremetyevo - Lyon
|
17.01.19
|
SU2377
|
Lyon - Sheremetyevo
|
17.01.19
|
SU2262
|
Sheremetyevo - Tallinn
|
17.01.19
|
SU2263
|
Tallinn - Sheremetyevo
|
17.01.19
|
SU2144
|
Sheremetyevo - Antalya
|
17.01.19
|
SU1142
|
Sheremetyevo - Anapa
|
17.01.19
|
SU1143
|
Anapa - Sheremetyevo
|
17.01.19
|
SU2534
|
Sheremetyevo - Oslo
|
17.01.19
|
SU2535
|
Oslo - Sheremetyevo
|
17.01.19
|
SU2354
|
Sheremetyevo - Vienna
|
17.01.19
|
SU1194
|
Sheremetyevo - Kazan
|
17.01.19
|
SU1193
|
Kazan - Sheremetyevo
|
17.01.19
|
SU1168
|
Sheremetyevo - Rostov
|
17.01.19
|
SU1161
|
Rostov - Sheremetyevo
|
17.01.19
|
SU2138
|
Sheremetyevo - Istanbul
|
17.01.19
|
SU2133
|
Istanbul - Sheremetyevo
|
17.01.19
|
SU2024
|
Sheremetyevo - Prague
|
17.01.19
|
SU2015
|
Prague - Sheremetyevo
|
18.01.19
|
SU2145
|
Antalya - Sheremetyevo
|
18.01.19
|
SU2355
|
Vienna - Sheremetyevo
The following flights are delayed:
|
Flight
|
Route
|
Scheduled departure time
|
Planned departure time
|
|
SU1465
|
Saransk - Sheremetyevo
|
17:40
|
17.01.19 22:40
|
|
SU1249
|
Orenburg - Sheremetyevo
|
20:50
|
18.01.19 01:35
|
|
SU1293
|
Izhevsk - Sheremetyevo
|
20:40
|
18.01.19 01:10
|
|
SU2200
|
Sheremetyevo - Helsinki
|
19:25
|
18.01.19 00:10
|
|
SU2201
|
Helsinki - Sheremetyevo
|
21:10
|
18.01.19 01:55
|
|
SU2496
|
Sheremetyevo - Copenhagen
|
20:30
|
18.01.19 00:30
|
|
SU2497
|
Copenhagen - Sheremetyevo
|
23:40
|
18.01.19 02:25
|
Local time
Passengers will be informed through the call-centre, and those who arrive for check-in will be taken care of in line with Federal aviation rules and Aeroflot standards.
Passengers can get the latest information on changes from the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers) and at Aeroflot sales offices.
