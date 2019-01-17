Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying from/to Sheremetyevo Airport on 17 and 18 January 2019

17 January 2019, Moscow. - Due to forecast poor weather conditions, the following flights at Sheremetyevo International Airport have been cancelled:

Date Flight Route 17.01.19 SU1492 Sheremetyevo - Murmansk 17.01.19 SU1493 Murmansk - Sheremetyevo 17.01.19 SU1336 Sheremetyevo - Arkhangelsk 17.01.19 SU1337 Arkhangelsk - Sheremetyevo 17.01.19 SU2062 Sheremetyevo - Sofia 17.01.19 SU2063 Sofia - Sheremetyevo 17.01.19 SU2376 Sheremetyevo - Lyon 17.01.19 SU2377 Lyon - Sheremetyevo 17.01.19 SU2262 Sheremetyevo - Tallinn 17.01.19 SU2263 Tallinn - Sheremetyevo 17.01.19 SU2144 Sheremetyevo - Antalya 17.01.19 SU1142 Sheremetyevo - Anapa 17.01.19 SU1143 Anapa - Sheremetyevo 17.01.19 SU2534 Sheremetyevo - Oslo 17.01.19 SU2535 Oslo - Sheremetyevo 17.01.19 SU2354 Sheremetyevo - Vienna 17.01.19 SU1194 Sheremetyevo - Kazan 17.01.19 SU1193 Kazan - Sheremetyevo 17.01.19 SU1168 Sheremetyevo - Rostov 17.01.19 SU1161 Rostov - Sheremetyevo 17.01.19 SU2138 Sheremetyevo - Istanbul 17.01.19 SU2133 Istanbul - Sheremetyevo 17.01.19 SU2024 Sheremetyevo - Prague 17.01.19 SU2015 Prague - Sheremetyevo 18.01.19 SU2145 Antalya - Sheremetyevo 18.01.19 SU2355 Vienna - Sheremetyevo

The following flights are delayed:

Flight Route Scheduled departure time Planned departure time SU1465 Saransk - Sheremetyevo 17:40 17.01.19 22:40 SU1249 Orenburg - Sheremetyevo 20:50 18.01.19 01:35 SU1293 Izhevsk - Sheremetyevo 20:40 18.01.19 01:10 SU2200 Sheremetyevo - Helsinki 19:25 18.01.19 00:10 SU2201 Helsinki - Sheremetyevo 21:10 18.01.19 01:55 SU2496 Sheremetyevo - Copenhagen 20:30 18.01.19 00:30 SU2497 Copenhagen - Sheremetyevo 23:40 18.01.19 02:25

Local time

Passengers will be informed through the call-centre, and those who arrive for check-in will be taken care of in line with Federal aviation rules and Aeroflot standards.

Passengers can get the latest information on changes from the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers) and at Aeroflot sales offices.