AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO

AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO (AFLT)
My previous session
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying from/to Sheremetyevo Airport on 17 and 18 January 2019

01/17/2019 | 05:19am EST

17 January 2019, Moscow. - Due to forecast poor weather conditions, the following flights at Sheremetyevo International Airport have been cancelled:

Date

Flight

Route

17.01.19

SU1492

Sheremetyevo - Murmansk

17.01.19

SU1493

Murmansk - Sheremetyevo

17.01.19

SU1336

Sheremetyevo - Arkhangelsk

17.01.19

SU1337

Arkhangelsk - Sheremetyevo

17.01.19

SU2062

Sheremetyevo - Sofia

17.01.19

SU2063

Sofia - Sheremetyevo

17.01.19

SU2376

Sheremetyevo - Lyon

17.01.19

SU2377

Lyon - Sheremetyevo

17.01.19

SU2262

Sheremetyevo - Tallinn

17.01.19

SU2263

Tallinn - Sheremetyevo

17.01.19

SU2144

Sheremetyevo - Antalya

17.01.19

SU1142

Sheremetyevo - Anapa

17.01.19

SU1143

Anapa - Sheremetyevo

17.01.19

SU2534

Sheremetyevo - Oslo

17.01.19

SU2535

Oslo - Sheremetyevo

17.01.19

SU2354

Sheremetyevo - Vienna

17.01.19

SU1194

Sheremetyevo - Kazan

17.01.19

SU1193

Kazan - Sheremetyevo

17.01.19

SU1168

Sheremetyevo - Rostov

17.01.19

SU1161

Rostov - Sheremetyevo

17.01.19

SU2138

Sheremetyevo - Istanbul

17.01.19

SU2133

Istanbul - Sheremetyevo

17.01.19

SU2024

Sheremetyevo - Prague

17.01.19

SU2015

Prague - Sheremetyevo

18.01.19

SU2145

Antalya - Sheremetyevo

18.01.19

SU2355

Vienna - Sheremetyevo

The following flights are delayed:

Flight

Route

Scheduled departure time

Planned departure time

SU1465

Saransk - Sheremetyevo

17:40

17.01.19 22:40

SU1249

Orenburg - Sheremetyevo

20:50

18.01.19 01:35

SU1293

Izhevsk - Sheremetyevo

20:40

18.01.19 01:10

SU2200

Sheremetyevo - Helsinki

19:25

18.01.19 00:10

SU2201

Helsinki - Sheremetyevo

21:10

18.01.19 01:55

SU2496

Sheremetyevo - Copenhagen

20:30

18.01.19 00:30

SU2497

Copenhagen - Sheremetyevo

23:40

18.01.19 02:25

Local time

Passengers will be informed through the call-centre, and those who arrive for check-in will be taken care of in line with Federal aviation rules and Aeroflot standards.

Passengers can get the latest information on changes from the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers) and at Aeroflot sales offices.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 10:18:00 UTC
