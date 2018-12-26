Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying to Sheremetyevo on 26 December

26 December 2018, Moscow. - Due to alternate closure of runways at Sheremetyevo for clearing, and in order to prevent congestion in the Moscow airspace, departure times have been changed for following flights bound to Sheremetyevo and originating at non-base airports on 26 December :
|
Flight
|
Route
|
Scheduled departure time
|
New departuretime
|
|
|
SU1215
|
Samara
|
Sheremetyevo
|
26.12.18 20:35
|
27.12.18 00:15
|
|
SU1833
|
Minsk
|
Sheremetyevo
|
26.12.18 21:25
|
27.12.18 01:00
|
|
SU1365
|
Stavropol
|
Sheremetyevo
|
26.12.18 20:45
|
27.12.18 00:15
|
|
SU1427
|
Chelyabinsk
|
Sheremetyevo
|
26.12.18 20:45
|
27.12.18 00:05
|
|
SU2003
|
Warsaw
|
Sheremetyevo
|
26.12.18 21:50
|
27.12.18 00:20
|
|
SU2201
|
Helsinki
|
Sheremetyevo
|
26.12.18 22:10
|
27.12.18 01:45
|
|
SU1187
|
Volgograd
|
Sheremetyevo
|
26.12.18 21:20
|
26.12.18 23:15
|
Passengers are being informed via the contact centre.
Those arriving at the airport for check-in will be provided with all necessary assistance according to Federal Aviation regulations and Aeroflot standards.
Further information is available at the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers), or at the airline's sales offices.
Disclaimer
Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 21:44:04 UTC