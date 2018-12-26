Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying to Sheremetyevo on 26 December

26 December 2018, Moscow. - Due to alternate closure of runways at Sheremetyevo for clearing, and in order to prevent congestion in the Moscow airspace, departure times have been changed for following flights bound to Sheremetyevo and originating at non-base airports on 26 December :

Flight Route Scheduled departure time New departuretime SU1215 Samara Sheremetyevo 26.12.18 20:35 27.12.18 00:15 SU1833 Minsk Sheremetyevo 26.12.18 21:25 27.12.18 01:00 SU1365 Stavropol Sheremetyevo 26.12.18 20:45 27.12.18 00:15 SU1427 Chelyabinsk Sheremetyevo 26.12.18 20:45 27.12.18 00:05 SU2003 Warsaw Sheremetyevo 26.12.18 21:50 27.12.18 00:20 SU2201 Helsinki Sheremetyevo 26.12.18 22:10 27.12.18 01:45 SU1187 Volgograd Sheremetyevo 26.12.18 21:20 26.12.18 23:15

Passengers are being informed via the contact centre.

Those arriving at the airport for check-in will be provided with all necessary assistance according to Federal Aviation regulations and Aeroflot standards.