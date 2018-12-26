Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying to/from Saratov on 26 December

26 December 2018, Moscow. - Due to adverse weather at the Saratov airport (strong wind, wet snow, fog) hampering take-off operations Aeroflot has introduced changes to its 26 December flight schedule.

The following flights have been cancelled:

Flight Route Scheduleddeparturetime SU1361 Saratov - Sheremetyevo 12:25 SU1358 Sheremetyevo - Saratov 16:00 SU1362 Sheremetyevo - Saratov 17:50 SU1359 Saratov - Sheremetyevo 18:50 SU1363 Saratov - Sheremetyevo 20:35

Passengers are being informed via Aeroflot's contact centre.

Those arriving at the airport for check-in will be provided accordingly in line with Federal Aviation regulations and Aeroflot standards. Passengers are eligible for a refund.