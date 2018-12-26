Log in
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying to/from Saratov on 26 December

12/26/2018 | 10:55am CET

26 December 2018, Moscow. - Due to adverse weather at the Saratov airport (strong wind, wet snow, fog) hampering take-off operations Aeroflot has introduced changes to its 26 December flight schedule.

The following flights have been cancelled:

Flight

Route

Scheduleddeparturetime

SU1361

Saratov - Sheremetyevo

12:25

SU1358

Sheremetyevo - Saratov

16:00

SU1362

Sheremetyevo - Saratov

17:50

SU1359

Saratov - Sheremetyevo

18:50

SU1363

Saratov - Sheremetyevo

20:35

Passengers are being informed via Aeroflot's contact centre.

Those arriving at the airport for check-in will be provided accordingly in line with Federal Aviation regulations and Aeroflot standards. Passengers are eligible for a refund.

Further information is available at the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers), or at the airline's sales offices.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 09:54:01 UTC
