Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying to/from Saratov on 26 December

26 December 2018, Moscow. - Due to adverse weather at the Saratov airport (strong wind, wet snow, fog) hampering take-off operations Aeroflot has introduced changes to its 26 December flight schedule.
The following flights have been cancelled:
|
Flight
|
Route
|
Scheduleddeparturetime
|
SU1361
|
Saratov - Sheremetyevo
|
12:25
|
SU1358
|
Sheremetyevo - Saratov
|
16:00
|
SU1362
|
Sheremetyevo - Saratov
|
17:50
|
SU1359
|
Saratov - Sheremetyevo
|
18:50
|
SU1363
|
Saratov - Sheremetyevo
|
20:35
Passengers are being informed via Aeroflot's contact centre.
Those arriving at the airport for check-in will be provided accordingly in line with Federal Aviation regulations and Aeroflot standards. Passengers are eligible for a refund.
Further information is available at the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers), or at the airline's sales offices.
