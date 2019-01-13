Log in
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO (AFLT)

AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO (AFLT)
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying to/from Sheremetyevo Airport on 13 January

01/13/2019 | 11:04am EST

Moscow, 13 January 2019 - Aeroflot passengers are requested to keep up to date on changes to flight schedules for 13 January. Changes are likely following the closure of a runway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport due to an incident with a Smartwings aircraft.

Aeroflot will keep passengers up to date via its booking and information centre. Scheduling changes will also be posted to the company's website and its Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/aeroflot.

Passengers with delayed flights who arrive at the airport will be accommodated as per Federal Aviation Regulations and Aeroflot guidelines.

To change a booking or receive additional information, contact Aeroflot's 24-hour call centre at +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (toll free in Russia), *555 (from your mobile telephone), or on international toll free lines; alternatively, you can contact an Aeroflot sales office.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 16:03:01 UTC
