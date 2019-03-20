Log in
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : announces results of Board of Directors meeting

0
03/20/2019

Moscow, 19 March 2019 - The Board of Directors of PJSC Aeroflot (MOEX: AFLT) has set the date for the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) as 25 June 2019. The Board approved a slate of 13 nominees for PJSC Aeroflot's Board of Directors, 11 of whom will be elected to the Board at the AGM.

The Government of the Russian Federation nominated the following slate of candidates for PJSC Aeroflot's Board of Directors:

Sergey Chemezov - CEO of Rostec State Corporation for Assistance to Development, Production and Export of Advanced Technology Industrial Product (also nominated by Aviacapital Service LLC);

Evgeny Ditrich - Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation;

Alexander Galushka - former Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East;

Igor Kamenskoy - Managing Director at LLC Renaissance Broker (nominated as an Independent Director)

Maxim Liksutov - Deputy Moscow Mayor and Head of the City Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure

Dmitry Peskov - Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Digital and Technological Development, Director of the 'Young Professionals' program at the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI);

Mikhail Poluboyarinov - First Deputy Chairman - Member of the Board, State Development Corporation VEB.RF;

Vitaly Saveliev - Chief Executive Officer, PJSC Aeroflot - Russian Airlines;

Yury Slyusar - President, PJSC United Aircraft Corporation;

Maxim Sokolov - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee, LSR Group.

Mikhail Voevodin - Chief Executive Officer, PJSC VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (nominated as an Independent Director)

Additionally, Aviacapital Service LLC nominated the following individual for the PJSC Aeroflot Board of Directors:

Roman Pakhomov - Chief Executive Officer of Aviacapital Service LLC

A number of investment funds nominated the following individual for the PJSC Aeroflot Board of Directors:

Vasily Sidorov - Chief Executive Officer of Agency for the Recapitalization of Infrastructure and Long-term Assets LLC

A slate of five candidates for election to PJSC Aeroflot's Revision Commission was approved. The Board reviewed shareholder proposals for issues to be included in the upcoming PJSC Aeroflot Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

The AGM will begin at 10:00am on 25 June 2019.

The AGM will be held at a PJSC Aeroflot office building located at: Mezhdunarodnoe highway, vladenie 31, building 1, Northern Administrative District, Moscow.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 152 destinations in 55 countries.

Aeroflot's 253-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 16:09:09 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 691 B
EBIT 2019 40 131 M
Net income 2019 21 104 M
Debt 2019 215 B
Yield 2019 9,86%
P/E ratio 2019 4,20
P/E ratio 2020 3,61
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 110 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 122  RUB
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yevgeny Ivanovich Ditrikh Chairman
Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO1 721
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.12%34 599
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.85%21 696
AIR CHINA LTD.28.53%19 692
RYANAIR HOLDINGS11.77%15 453
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-10.61%14 533
