Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : announces results of Board of Directors meeting

Moscow, 19 March 2019 - The Board of Directors of PJSC Aeroflot (MOEX: AFLT) has set the date for the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) as 25 June 2019. The Board approved a slate of 13 nominees for PJSC Aeroflot's Board of Directors, 11 of whom will be elected to the Board at the AGM.

The Government of the Russian Federation nominated the following slate of candidates for PJSC Aeroflot's Board of Directors:

Sergey Chemezov - CEO of Rostec State Corporation for Assistance to Development, Production and Export of Advanced Technology Industrial Product (also nominated by Aviacapital Service LLC);

Evgeny Ditrich - Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation;

Alexander Galushka - former Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East;

Igor Kamenskoy - Managing Director at LLC Renaissance Broker (nominated as an Independent Director)

Maxim Liksutov - Deputy Moscow Mayor and Head of the City Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure

Dmitry Peskov - Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Digital and Technological Development, Director of the 'Young Professionals' program at the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI);

Mikhail Poluboyarinov - First Deputy Chairman - Member of the Board, State Development Corporation VEB.RF;

Vitaly Saveliev - Chief Executive Officer, PJSC Aeroflot - Russian Airlines;

Yury Slyusar - President, PJSC United Aircraft Corporation;

Maxim Sokolov - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee, LSR Group.

Mikhail Voevodin - Chief Executive Officer, PJSC VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (nominated as an Independent Director)

Additionally, Aviacapital Service LLC nominated the following individual for the PJSC Aeroflot Board of Directors:

Roman Pakhomov - Chief Executive Officer of Aviacapital Service LLC

A number of investment funds nominated the following individual for the PJSC Aeroflot Board of Directors:

Vasily Sidorov - Chief Executive Officer of Agency for the Recapitalization of Infrastructure and Long-term Assets LLC

A slate of five candidates for election to PJSC Aeroflot's Revision Commission was approved. The Board reviewed shareholder proposals for issues to be included in the upcoming PJSC Aeroflot Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

The AGM will begin at 10:00am on 25 June 2019.

The AGM will be held at a PJSC Aeroflot office building located at: Mezhdunarodnoe highway, vladenie 31, building 1, Northern Administrative District, Moscow.

