Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : appoints Andrey Chikhanchin as Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance

29 August 2018, Moscow - Andrey Chikhanchin has been appointed Deputy CEO of PJSC Aeroflot for Commerce and Finance. His nomination was approved by the Board of Directors on August 28.

Andrey Chikhanchin has worked at Aeroflot since 2009. He joined the Company shortly after the new senior management team headed by Vitaly Saveliev was appointed to reinvigorate the Company and improve its financial results. Andrey Chikhanchin has been directly involved in implementation of a number of initiatives that have helped Aeroflot to retake its place as one of the world's leading airlines.

He previously served as Deputy Head and later Head of Aeroflot's Corporate Finance department, where he oversaw the number of key financial functions, including budgeting and accounting, investment and risk management, corporate insurance, debt financing and investor relations. More recently he has served as acting Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance. Andrey Chikhanchin has earned a reputation as a senior manager who fully understands the complexities of Aeroflot's commercial and economic activities and has consistently achieved greater efficiency in this area of the airline's business.

Before joining Aeroflot, he worked at Vnesheconombank (VEB) and held various positions in financial and economic planning departments across a number of companies. He graduated from the Academy of Budget and Treasury of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, and holds a PhD in economics.

As Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance Andrey Chikhanchin will oversee all financial functions of the company as well as network and revenue management, and loyalty programmes.

