Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO (AFLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : appoints Andrey Chikhanchin as Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:37pm CEST

29 August 2018, Moscow - Andrey Chikhanchin has been appointed Deputy CEO of PJSC Aeroflot for Commerce and Finance. His nomination was approved by the Board of Directors on August 28.

Andrey Chikhanchin has worked at Aeroflot since 2009. He joined the Company shortly after the new senior management team headed by Vitaly Saveliev was appointed to reinvigorate the Company and improve its financial results. Andrey Chikhanchin has been directly involved in implementation of a number of initiatives that have helped Aeroflot to retake its place as one of the world's leading airlines.

He previously served as Deputy Head and later Head of Aeroflot's Corporate Finance department, where he oversaw the number of key financial functions, including budgeting and accounting, investment and risk management, corporate insurance, debt financing and investor relations. More recently he has served as acting Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance. Andrey Chikhanchin has earned a reputation as a senior manager who fully understands the complexities of Aeroflot's commercial and economic activities and has consistently achieved greater efficiency in this area of the airline's business.

Before joining Aeroflot, he worked at Vnesheconombank (VEB) and held various positions in financial and economic planning departments across a number of companies. He graduated from the Academy of Budget and Treasury of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, and holds a PhD in economics.

As Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance Andrey Chikhanchin will oversee all financial functions of the company as well as network and revenue management, and loyalty programmes.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 146 destinations in 52 countries.

Aeroflot's 243-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 10:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIAL
12:37pAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : appoints Andrey Chikhanchin as Deputy CEO for C..
PU
12:12pAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Vitaly Saveliev re-elected as CEO of Aeroflot
PU
11:42aAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : announces results of Board of Directors meeting
PU
08/28AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : launches direct flights to Denpasar, Indonesia
PU
08/22AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Group Announces Operating Results for July 2018
PU
08/22AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Group passenger traffic up 12.4% in July 2018
PU
08/22AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Q2 and 6M 2018 IFRS Results and Conference Call..
PU
08/20AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : celebrates 60th anniversary of flights on Mosco..
PU
08/17AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : takes delivery of its 46th and 47th Sukhoi Supe..
PU
08/15AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : announces results of Board of Directors meeting
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016PJSC Aeroflot Russian Airlines reports 1H results 
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 614 B
EBIT 2018 28 783 M
Net income 2018 15 408 M
Debt 2018 182 B
Yield 2018 8,62%
P/E ratio 2018 7,08
P/E ratio 2019 4,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 118 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142  RUB
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikhail Igorevich Poluboyarinov Chairman
Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO1 739
DELTA AIR LINES4.98%39 924
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC28.81%23 428
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.24%18 751
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP9.28%18 253
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.93%15 563
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.