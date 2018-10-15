Log in
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : flies off with first-ever Business Traveller Award

10/15/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

15 October 2018, Moscow - Aeroflot has been named Best Airline in Eastern Europe at the Business Traveller Awards, the first time that the Russian flag carrier has scooped one of the annual awards voted for by readers of leading UK magazine Business Traveller.

'It is a special honour to receive this prestigious international award,' said Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev. 'The Business Traveller Awards are particularly valuable as they reflect the unfiltered opinions of our most discerning passengers. More and more international travellers are choosing to fly with Aeroflot, which reflects our consistently high standards of service, convenient route network and attractive prices. We will continue to focus on these competitive advantages as we seek to further strengthen our global market position.'

The Business Traveller Awards are among the most prestigious in the industry, and have been a fixture of the business travel and hospitality calendar for more than 30 years. The results of the poll of the magazine's readers are authenticated by an independent auditing company, and are widely recognised as the market's benchmark for excellence.

Business Traveller is the leading magazine for frequent business travellers, with 14 editions worldwide. Launched in the UK in 1976, Business Traveller has become the leading magazine around the world for corporate travellers who seek out superior service whether on the road for business or pleasure.

Aeroflot is a regular winner of international awards based on passenger polls. The loyalty and high levels of satisfaction of the airline's passengers were reflected at this year's Skytrax World Airline Awards, when Aeroflot was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time, while users of TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel reviews site, named Aeroflot's business class service the best in Europe.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 146 destinations in 52 countries.

Aeroflot's 250-strong fleet is theyoungest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:22:01 UTC
