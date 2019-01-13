Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : makes changes to flight schedule for 13 January following runway closure at Sheremetyevo

Moscow, 13 January 2019 - Due to the closure of a runway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport as a result of an incident with a Smartwings aircraft, Aeroflot has made changes to its flight schedule for 13 January.
Delayed flights are as follows:
|
Date
|
Flight No.
|
Route
|
Scheduled departure
|
New expected departure date/time
|
|
13.01.2019
|
SU2569
|
Berlin
|
Sheremetyevo
|
15:50
|
13.01.19 18:40
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1005
|
Kaliningrad
|
Sheremetyevo
|
16:40
|
13.01.19 19:40
|
13.01.2019
|
SU2659
|
Copenhagen
|
Sheremetyevo
|
14:55
|
13.01.19 20:30
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1396
|
Sheremetyevo
|
Syktyvar
|
23:00
|
14.01.19 04:00
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1769
|
Perm
|
Sheremetyevo
|
17:30
|
13.01.19 21:00
|
13.01.2019
|
SU2357
|
Vienna
|
Sheremetyevo
|
18:00
|
13.01.19 22:00
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1143
|
Anapa
|
Sheremetyevo
|
17:55
|
13.01.19 21:55
|
13.01.2019
|
SU2165
|
Vilnius
|
Sheremetyevo
|
17:35
|
13.01.19 19:00
|
13.01.2019
|
SU2534
|
Sheremetyevo
|
Oslo
|
20:35
|
13.01.19 21:40
|
13.01.2019
|
SU2133
|
Istanbul
|
Sheremetyevo
|
17:25
|
13.01.19 19:25
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1125
|
Sochi
|
Sheremetyevo
|
17:05
|
13.01.19 20:55
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1175
|
Astrakhan
|
Sheremetyevo
|
18:50
|
13.01.19 22:00
|
13.01.2019
|
SU2016
|
Sheremetyevo
|
Prague
|
20:25
|
13.01.19 22:35
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1405
|
Ekaterinburg
|
Sheremetyevo
|
19:10
|
13.01.19 21:10
|
13.01.2019
|
SU2657
|
Frankfurt
|
Sheremetyevo
|
19:40
|
13.01.19 21:20
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1183
|
Volgograd
|
Sheremetyevo
|
17:20
|
13.01.19 22:30
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1625
|
Simferopol
|
Sheremetyevo
|
17:55
|
13.01.19 20:55
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1368
|
Sheremetyevo
|
Stavropol
|
22:35
|
14.01.19 03:40
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1834
|
Sheremetyevo
|
Minsk
|
22:55
|
14.01.19 02:55
|
13.01.2019
|
SU34
|
Sheremetyevo
|
St. Petersburg
|
22:45
|
14.01.19 01:15
|
13.01.2019
|
SU21
|
St. Petersburg
|
Sheremetyevo
|
17:20
|
13.01.19 18:40
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1144 (as SU1772)
|
Sheremetyevo
|
Anapa
|
18:15
|
14.01.19 06:00
|
13.01.2019
|
SU1423
|
Chelyabinsk
|
Sheremetyevo
|
17:30
|
13.01.19 21:00
|
13.01.2019
|
SU2629
|
Brussels
|
Sheremetyevo
|
19:45
|
13.01.19 21:15
Aeroflot will keep passengers up to date via its booking and information centre. Scheduling changes will also be posted to the company's website and social media accounts.
Passengers with delayed flights who arrive at the airport will be accommodated as per Federal Aviation Regulations and Aeroflot guidelines.
To change a booking or receive additional information, contact Aeroflot's 24-hour call centre at +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (toll free in Russia), *555 (from your mobile telephone), or on international toll free lines; alternatively, you can contact an Aeroflot sales office.
Disclaimer
Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 16:28:04 UTC