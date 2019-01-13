Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : makes changes to flight schedule for 13 January following runway closure at Sheremetyevo

Moscow, 13 January 2019 - Due to the closure of a runway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport as a result of an incident with a Smartwings aircraft, Aeroflot has made changes to its flight schedule for 13 January.

Delayed flights are as follows:

Date Flight No. Route Scheduled departure New expected departure date/time 13.01.2019 SU2569 Berlin Sheremetyevo 15:50 13.01.19 18:40 13.01.2019 SU1005 Kaliningrad Sheremetyevo 16:40 13.01.19 19:40 13.01.2019 SU2659 Copenhagen Sheremetyevo 14:55 13.01.19 20:30 13.01.2019 SU1396 Sheremetyevo Syktyvar 23:00 14.01.19 04:00 13.01.2019 SU1769 Perm Sheremetyevo 17:30 13.01.19 21:00 13.01.2019 SU2357 Vienna Sheremetyevo 18:00 13.01.19 22:00 13.01.2019 SU1143 Anapa Sheremetyevo 17:55 13.01.19 21:55 13.01.2019 SU2165 Vilnius Sheremetyevo 17:35 13.01.19 19:00 13.01.2019 SU2534 Sheremetyevo Oslo 20:35 13.01.19 21:40 13.01.2019 SU2133 Istanbul Sheremetyevo 17:25 13.01.19 19:25 13.01.2019 SU1125 Sochi Sheremetyevo 17:05 13.01.19 20:55 13.01.2019 SU1175 Astrakhan Sheremetyevo 18:50 13.01.19 22:00 13.01.2019 SU2016 Sheremetyevo Prague 20:25 13.01.19 22:35 13.01.2019 SU1405 Ekaterinburg Sheremetyevo 19:10 13.01.19 21:10 13.01.2019 SU2657 Frankfurt Sheremetyevo 19:40 13.01.19 21:20 13.01.2019 SU1183 Volgograd Sheremetyevo 17:20 13.01.19 22:30 13.01.2019 SU1625 Simferopol Sheremetyevo 17:55 13.01.19 20:55 13.01.2019 SU1368 Sheremetyevo Stavropol 22:35 14.01.19 03:40 13.01.2019 SU1834 Sheremetyevo Minsk 22:55 14.01.19 02:55 13.01.2019 SU34 Sheremetyevo St. Petersburg 22:45 14.01.19 01:15 13.01.2019 SU21 St. Petersburg Sheremetyevo 17:20 13.01.19 18:40 13.01.2019 SU1144 (as SU1772) Sheremetyevo Anapa 18:15 14.01.19 06:00 13.01.2019 SU1423 Chelyabinsk Sheremetyevo 17:30 13.01.19 21:00 13.01.2019 SU2629 Brussels Sheremetyevo 19:45 13.01.19 21:15

Aeroflot will keep passengers up to date via its booking and information centre. Scheduling changes will also be posted to the company's website and social media accounts.

Passengers with delayed flights who arrive at the airport will be accommodated as per Federal Aviation Regulations and Aeroflot guidelines.

To change a booking or receive additional information, contact Aeroflot's 24-hour call centre at +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (toll free in Russia), *555 (from your mobile telephone), or on international toll free lines; alternatively, you can contact an Aeroflot sales office.