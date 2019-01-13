Log in
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : makes changes to flight schedule for 13 January following runway closure at Sheremetyevo

01/13/2019 | 11:29am EST

Moscow, 13 January 2019 - Due to the closure of a runway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport as a result of an incident with a Smartwings aircraft, Aeroflot has made changes to its flight schedule for 13 January.

Delayed flights are as follows:

Date

Flight No.

Route

Scheduled departure

New expected departure date/time

13.01.2019

SU2569

Berlin

Sheremetyevo

15:50

13.01.19 18:40

13.01.2019

SU1005

Kaliningrad

Sheremetyevo

16:40

13.01.19 19:40

13.01.2019

SU2659

Copenhagen

Sheremetyevo

14:55

13.01.19 20:30

13.01.2019

SU1396

Sheremetyevo

Syktyvar

23:00

14.01.19 04:00

13.01.2019

SU1769

Perm

Sheremetyevo

17:30

13.01.19 21:00

13.01.2019

SU2357

Vienna

Sheremetyevo

18:00

13.01.19 22:00

13.01.2019

SU1143

Anapa

Sheremetyevo

17:55

13.01.19 21:55

13.01.2019

SU2165

Vilnius

Sheremetyevo

17:35

13.01.19 19:00

13.01.2019

SU2534

Sheremetyevo

Oslo

20:35

13.01.19 21:40

13.01.2019

SU2133

Istanbul

Sheremetyevo

17:25

13.01.19 19:25

13.01.2019

SU1125

Sochi

Sheremetyevo

17:05

13.01.19 20:55

13.01.2019

SU1175

Astrakhan

Sheremetyevo

18:50

13.01.19 22:00

13.01.2019

SU2016

Sheremetyevo

Prague

20:25

13.01.19 22:35

13.01.2019

SU1405

Ekaterinburg

Sheremetyevo

19:10

13.01.19 21:10

13.01.2019

SU2657

Frankfurt

Sheremetyevo

19:40

13.01.19 21:20

13.01.2019

SU1183

Volgograd

Sheremetyevo

17:20

13.01.19 22:30

13.01.2019

SU1625

Simferopol

Sheremetyevo

17:55

13.01.19 20:55

13.01.2019

SU1368

Sheremetyevo

Stavropol

22:35

14.01.19 03:40

13.01.2019

SU1834

Sheremetyevo

Minsk

22:55

14.01.19 02:55

13.01.2019

SU34

Sheremetyevo

St. Petersburg

22:45

14.01.19 01:15

13.01.2019

SU21

St. Petersburg

Sheremetyevo

17:20

13.01.19 18:40

13.01.2019

SU1144 (as SU1772)

Sheremetyevo

Anapa

18:15

14.01.19 06:00

13.01.2019

SU1423

Chelyabinsk

Sheremetyevo

17:30

13.01.19 21:00

13.01.2019

SU2629

Brussels

Sheremetyevo

19:45

13.01.19 21:15

Aeroflot will keep passengers up to date via its booking and information centre. Scheduling changes will also be posted to the company's website and social media accounts.

Passengers with delayed flights who arrive at the airport will be accommodated as per Federal Aviation Regulations and Aeroflot guidelines.

To change a booking or receive additional information, contact Aeroflot's 24-hour call centre at +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (toll free in Russia), *555 (from your mobile telephone), or on international toll free lines; alternatively, you can contact an Aeroflot sales office.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 16:28:04 UTC
