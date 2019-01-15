Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO (AFLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : named Best China – Europe Transit Airline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:39am EST

15 January 2019, Moscow. - Aeroflot has been named Best China - Europe Transit Airline in China at the 2019 Stars Awards, which took place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Shanghai, Pudong, in China's economic capital.

The Star Awards recognise the leading international companies in the Chinese travel industry, including global airlines. Organised by Travelling Scope magazine, one of the country's longest established and most authoritative travel publications, they are known as China's most prestigious travel awards. Travelling Scope has been an industry leader for more than 38 years and has an audience of more than 650,000 readers.

Winners of the Star Awards are decided based on a multi-reference scoring system including a public vote, expert review, and social media voting.

'Aeroflot offers its passengers a wide route network with high flight frequencies to the most popular destinations', Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev said. 'Millions of Russian and foreign passengers choose our airline for its affordable fares, seamless transit at Sheremetyevo International Airport and high-quality service. Along with developing regional services Aeroflot is focusing on strengthening its lead on the Europe-Asia transit market, where we already enjoy a number of competitive advantages.'

Aeroflot's convenient route network includes four destinations in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Guangzhou. High quality service, a wide variety of services tailored to the needs of Chinese passengers, affordable fares and convenient transit at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow have already twice earned Aeroflot the title of Favourite International Airline in China at the annual Flyer Awards.

Aeroflot's strong global position has been rewarded with numerous awards and ratings. In 2018 Aeroflot was again named the world's strongest brand by Brand Finance, the leading brand strategy consultancy. At the World Travel Awards, also known as the Oscars of the tourism industry, Aeroflot won three categories: World's Leading Airline Brand, World's Best Business Class and Europe's Leading Airline to Asia. In autumn 2018, Aeroflot's Skytrax 4-Star Airline rating and APEX Five Star Global Airline rating were both reconfirmed.

Aeroflot's new '100 by 100' strategy aims to increase transit passenger numbers from 5 million in 2017 to 10-15 million in 2023.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 152 destinations in 55 countries.

Aeroflot's 253-strong fleet is theyoungest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 16:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIAL
11:39aAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : named Best China – Europe Transit Airline
PU
01:34aAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : And aeromexico to connect russia and mexico
PU
01/14AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying to/from Frank..
PU
01/13AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : makes changes to flight schedule for 13 January..
PU
01/13AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying to/from Shere..
PU
01/10AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying from/to Italy..
PU
01/10AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : named world's fifth most punctual airline and s..
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying to Sheremetye..
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying to/from Sarat..
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : receives National Corporate Governance Rating o..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 613 B
EBIT 2018 26 761 M
Net income 2018 13 903 M
Debt 2018 42 893 M
Yield 2018 6,15%
P/E ratio 2018 8,43
P/E ratio 2019 5,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 118 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 125  RUB
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yevgeny Ivanovich Ditrikh Chairman
Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO1 762
DELTA AIR LINES-4.31%32 738
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-4.56%21 773
AIR CHINA LTD.4.06%15 828
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.20%15 403
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.15%13 369
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.