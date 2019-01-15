Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : named Best China – Europe Transit Airline

15 January 2019, Moscow. - Aeroflot has been named Best China - Europe Transit Airline in China at the 2019 Stars Awards, which took place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Shanghai, Pudong, in China's economic capital.

The Star Awards recognise the leading international companies in the Chinese travel industry, including global airlines. Organised by Travelling Scope magazine, one of the country's longest established and most authoritative travel publications, they are known as China's most prestigious travel awards. Travelling Scope has been an industry leader for more than 38 years and has an audience of more than 650,000 readers.

Winners of the Star Awards are decided based on a multi-reference scoring system including a public vote, expert review, and social media voting.

'Aeroflot offers its passengers a wide route network with high flight frequencies to the most popular destinations', Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev said. 'Millions of Russian and foreign passengers choose our airline for its affordable fares, seamless transit at Sheremetyevo International Airport and high-quality service. Along with developing regional services Aeroflot is focusing on strengthening its lead on the Europe-Asia transit market, where we already enjoy a number of competitive advantages.'

Aeroflot's convenient route network includes four destinations in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Guangzhou. High quality service, a wide variety of services tailored to the needs of Chinese passengers, affordable fares and convenient transit at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow have already twice earned Aeroflot the title of Favourite International Airline in China at the annual Flyer Awards.

Aeroflot's strong global position has been rewarded with numerous awards and ratings. In 2018 Aeroflot was again named the world's strongest brand by Brand Finance, the leading brand strategy consultancy. At the World Travel Awards, also known as the Oscars of the tourism industry, Aeroflot won three categories: World's Leading Airline Brand, World's Best Business Class and Europe's Leading Airline to Asia. In autumn 2018, Aeroflot's Skytrax 4-Star Airline rating and APEX Five Star Global Airline rating were both reconfirmed.

Aeroflot's new '100 by 100' strategy aims to increase transit passenger numbers from 5 million in 2017 to 10-15 million in 2023.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 152 destinations in 55 countries.

Aeroflot's 253-strong fleet is theyoungest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.