Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : named world's fifth most punctual airline and second in Europe

10 January 2019, Moscow- Aeroflot was the world's fifth most punctual airline in 2018, according to authoritative UK aviation publication FlightGlobal.

According to the annual FlightStats On-Time Performance Service (OPS) Awards, Aeroflot also ranked second among Europe's leading airlines, behind KLM only.

Throughout 2018, 82.98% of Aeroflot flights operated according to schedule, one of the best results in the global industry.

The FlightStats OPS Awards is one of the most comprehensive and objective ratings globally, analysing more than 120,000 flights daily. Departures and arrivals are monitored in real time, with data from 600 global sources.

'Aeroflot is continuously improving its quality of service,' said Vitaly Saveliev, CEO of Aeroflot. 'We make every effort to ensure our passengers' trips are as comfortable and punctual as possible. Our priority is to provide the most comprehensive consideration of passengers' needs along with attention to detail at all stages of service.'

In 2018, Aeroflot took a number of measures to improve punctuality, including strict implementation of boarding regulations and hand-luggage requirements. Plans including innovations based on the latest digital technologies, such as biometric controls, will significantly facilitate and accelerate pre-flight airport procedures for passengers in future.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 152 destinations in 55 countries.

Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is theyoungest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.