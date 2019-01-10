Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO (AFLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : named world's fifth most punctual airline and second in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 03:39am EST

10 January 2019, Moscow- Aeroflot was the world's fifth most punctual airline in 2018, according to authoritative UK aviation publication FlightGlobal.

According to the annual FlightStats On-Time Performance Service (OPS) Awards, Aeroflot also ranked second among Europe's leading airlines, behind KLM only.

Throughout 2018, 82.98% of Aeroflot flights operated according to schedule, one of the best results in the global industry.

The FlightStats OPS Awards is one of the most comprehensive and objective ratings globally, analysing more than 120,000 flights daily. Departures and arrivals are monitored in real time, with data from 600 global sources.

'Aeroflot is continuously improving its quality of service,' said Vitaly Saveliev, CEO of Aeroflot. 'We make every effort to ensure our passengers' trips are as comfortable and punctual as possible. Our priority is to provide the most comprehensive consideration of passengers' needs along with attention to detail at all stages of service.'

In 2018, Aeroflot took a number of measures to improve punctuality, including strict implementation of boarding regulations and hand-luggage requirements. Plans including innovations based on the latest digital technologies, such as biometric controls, will significantly facilitate and accelerate pre-flight airport procedures for passengers in future.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 152 destinations in 55 countries.

Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is theyoungest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 08:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIAL
03:39aAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : named world's fifth most punctual airline and s..
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying to Sheremetye..
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying to/from Sarat..
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : receives National Corporate Governance Rating o..
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying to/from Sarat..
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying from Sheremet..
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : registers own breed of sniffer dogs
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : announces results of extraordinary Board of Dir..
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : wins two Innovation Time awards
PU
2018AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : adds Samsung Pay functionality to mobile app
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 613 B
EBIT 2018 26 761 M
Net income 2018 13 903 M
Debt 2018 42 893 M
Yield 2018 6,41%
P/E ratio 2018 8,10
P/E ratio 2019 5,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 113 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 125  RUB
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yevgeny Ivanovich Ditrikh Chairman
Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO1 698
DELTA AIR LINES-4.87%32 807
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 677
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.82%15 111
AIR CHINA LTD.-0.65%14 902
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.77%13 735
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.