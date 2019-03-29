Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : signs agreement to create hub in Krasnoyarsk

29 March 2019, Moscow - Aeroflot has signed an agreement with the government of Krasnoyarsk region and Krasnoyarsk airport to create an Aeroflot Group hub in Krasnoyarsk. The agreement was signed by Andrey Panov, Aeroflot's Deputy CEO for Strategy and Marketing, Krasnoyarsk region Governor Alexander Uss, and Andrey Metzler, CEO of Krasnoyarsk International Airport. The ceremony was held during the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.

Krasnoyarsk will be Aeroflot's second hub. The international hub is scheduled to open in 2020, and by 2023 is expected to serve 1 million people per year. The creation of a hub in Krasnoyarsk will expand the airline's route network, increasing the number of regular direct flights from Krasnoyarsk and creating more travel links and opportunities for Russian citizens.

'In line with Aeroflot Group's new strategy, we are working on the creation of new international hub in Krasnoyarsk. The hub's business model guarantees convenient connections, which will enable us to attract transit passengers both on domestic and international routes. We are also planning to create a number of other regional bases in Russia. Aeroflot Group will make a significant contribution to fulfilling the President's directive aimed at expanding the route network of inter-regional regular flights bypassing Moscow', said Andrey Panov.

'A year and a half ago, we opened a very good airport, which is one of the most elegant airports in the country. To thrive and develop it needs a reliable anchor carrier. We are grateful to Aeroflot for their decision to create a hub in the Krasnoyarsk region. Currently, we are focusing on the need for a reliable transport system in the expansive region that is Yeniseysk, Siberia. With the creation of the hub, I see the chance to improve the accessibility of the surrounding area, Russian regions and countries both near and far abroad, as well as to create jobs and additional services', said Alexander Uss.

'The development of a new hub in Krasnoyarsk in cooperation with the largest Russian air carrier will be the start of a new chapter for the Krasnoyarsk Airport. The air hub will have an incentive for further development and both residents and visitors to the region will have more opportunities to travel and forge business links', Andrey Metzler said.

In November 2018, Aeroflot's Board of Directors approved a new '100 by 100' development strategy. The strategy calls for the creation of an international hub in Krasnoyarsk. Due to the city's convenient location, the airline will be able to offer flights between cities in the Urals, Siberia and the South, as well as to China and other parts of Asia.

