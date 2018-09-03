Log in
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : takes delivery of 48th Sukhoi Superjet 100

09/03/2018 | 01:22pm CEST

3 September 2018, Moscow. - Aeroflot has taken delivery of its 48th Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ 100). The aircraft, with the registration number RA-89110, is named in honour of the legendary Soviet pilot Mikhail Gromov.

The Russian-built Sukhoi Superjet 100 is configured with 12 seats in business class and 75 seats in economy class. The new SSJ100 will start operating on Aeroflot routes in the coming weeks.

Mikhail Gromov made global aviation history for completing a non-stop flight from Moscow to San Jacinto, California, via the North Pole in 1937 and setting a new flight distance record. It took Gromov and his crew 62 hours 17 minutes to complete the flight.

Aeroflot supports Russian manufacturing and is currently the largest operator of Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. The airline plans to expand its fleet of SSJ 100 aircraft, bringing the total number to 50. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes will operate flights on Aeroflot routes within Russia, CIS countries and also to a number of European countries.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 146 destinations in 52 countries.

Aeroflot's 243-strong fleet is theyoungest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 11:21:04 UTC
