Information for passengers: time intervals between trains operating on the underground interterminal passage (UIP) between terminal B and terminals D, E, F of Sheremetyevo airport have been extended

Due to scheduled maintenance of the interterminal passage, carried out by Doppelmayr Services RUS, between 09:00 on 15 October 2018 and 06:00 on 21 October 2018, transfer capacities between terminal B and other terminals of Sheremetyevo airport (terminals D, E, F) will be limited. On those dates, the airport will only operate one four-carriage train. As a result, the interval between train departure times will increase to 8 minutes. For your inconvenience, free bus shuttles will operate to increase transfer capacity between the southern station of UIP (1st floor) and the exit from terminal B (1st floor) and between the exit from terminal B (1st floor) and the entrance to Terminal E (1st floor). See the scheme below:

On October 15, between 09:00 and 22:00 the buses between the southern station of UIP and terminal B will depart every 30 minutes.

From October 16 to October 20, between 06:00 and 21:30:

- the first bus from the southern station of UIP will depart at 06:00, the second bus will depart at 07:00. From then on, buses will depart every 30 minutes;

- the first bus from Terminal B will depart at 06:30. From then on, buses will depart every 30 minutes.

From October 16 to October 20, between 22:00 and 06:00:

- buses from the southern station of UIP will depart at 22:00, 23:00, 01:00 and 03:00;

- buses from Terminal B will depart at 22:30, 23:30, 01:30 and 03:30.

Bus frequencies may be increased depending on passenger traffic. Passengers will be informed via loudspeakers about any changes in transfer between terminals. We also remind you that check-in and boarding end 40 and 20 minutes before departure time, respectively. We recommend that you arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before departure time to ensure timely completion of all pre-flight formalities. To learn more about Sheremetyevo airport visit https://www.svo.aero/en/