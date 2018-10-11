Log in
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO
Information for passengers: time intervals between trains operating on the underground interterminal passage (UIP) between terminal B and terminals D, E, F of Sheremetyevo airport have been extended

10/11/2018

Due to scheduled maintenance of the interterminal passage, carried out by Doppelmayr Services RUS, between 09:00 on 15 October 2018 and 06:00 on 21 October 2018, transfer capacities between terminal B and other terminals of Sheremetyevo airport (terminals D, E, F) will be limited. On those dates, the airport will only operate one four-carriage train. As a result, the interval between train departure times will increase to 8 minutes. For your inconvenience, free bus shuttles will operate to increase transfer capacity between the southern station of UIP (1st floor) and the exit from terminal B (1st floor) and between the exit from terminal B (1st floor) and the entrance to Terminal E (1st floor). See the scheme below:

On October 15, between 09:00 and 22:00 the buses between the southern station of UIP and terminal B will depart every 30 minutes.

From October 16 to October 20, between 06:00 and 21:30:

- the first bus from the southern station of UIP will depart at 06:00, the second bus will depart at 07:00. From then on, buses will depart every 30 minutes;

- the first bus from Terminal B will depart at 06:30. From then on, buses will depart every 30 minutes.

From October 16 to October 20, between 22:00 and 06:00:

- buses from the southern station of UIP will depart at 22:00, 23:00, 01:00 and 03:00;

- buses from Terminal B will depart at 22:30, 23:30, 01:30 and 03:30.

Bus frequencies may be increased depending on passenger traffic. Passengers will be informed via loudspeakers about any changes in transfer between terminals. We also remind you that check-in and boarding end 40 and 20 minutes before departure time, respectively. We recommend that you arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before departure time to ensure timely completion of all pre-flight formalities. To learn more about Sheremetyevo airport visit https://www.svo.aero/en/

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
