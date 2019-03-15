Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO

(AFLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Russia's Aeroflot will cancel Boeing 737 Max order if safety issue not solved: CEO

03/15/2019 | 10:16am EDT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's national flag carrier Aeroflot will cancel its order of 20 Boeing 737 Max planes unless Boeing is able to guarantee the plane's safety after Sunday's deadly crash in Ethiopia by November, Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev said on Friday.

Aeroflot has ordered 20 Boeing 737 Max planes for its low cost subsidiary Pobeda and Boeing is scheduled to begin delivering the planes as soon as November this year.

"If there isn't a 100 percent guarantee that the machine is safe then no one will take it," Savelyev said.

"Deliveries for Pobeda were due to be no earlier than November 2019. Either Boeing resolves the safety problem with the 737 Max by that time or we will order a different plane," he said.

The Russian government has proposed that Pobeda limit itself to the 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order and buy Russian-made planes in future, the Vedomosti business daily reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO End-of-day quote.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.29% 368.8 Delayed Quote.16.94%
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 690 B
EBIT 2019 40 507 M
Net income 2019 21 651 M
Debt 2019 215 B
Yield 2019 9,84%
P/E ratio 2019 4,21
P/E ratio 2020 3,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 111 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 125  RUB
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yevgeny Ivanovich Ditrikh Chairman
Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO1 692
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.08%34 586
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.68%21 736
AIR CHINA LTD.25.65%18 984
RYANAIR HOLDINGS15.16%15 881
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-12.01%14 299
