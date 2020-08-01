Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Aeroflot - Russian Airlines    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES

(AFLT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Russia to partially resume flights to Geneva from Aug. 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Flights from Moscow to Geneva will resume from Aug. 15 for passengers with residence permits in Switzerland, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Swiss embassy in Moscow.

It said travellers from Russia will have to observe a 10-day quarantine on arrival, according to the news agency.

Earlier on Saturday, a Russian government coronavirus response centre said flights between Moscow and Geneva would initially be weekly, without a disclaimer about restrictions.

Russia, which operated repatriation flights during the coronavirus lockdown, resumed some scheduled international flights on Saturday, to Britain, Turkey and Tanzania.

International flights were grounded on March 30 after the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 845,000 people in Russia so far, with over 14,000 deaths.

Russia announced a partial reopening of its borders in June allowing people to travel abroad for work, study, medical treatment or to look after relatives. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mike Harrison)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES 0.36% 82.54 End-of-day quote.-20.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.36% 74.488 Delayed Quote.18.72%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.00% 6.97 Delayed Quote.17.29%
UTAIR AVIATION 0.28% 7.13 End-of-day quote.0.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINE
02:25pRussia to partially resume flights to Geneva from Aug. 15
RE
07:14aRussia to resume regular flights to Geneva from Aug. 15
RE
07/31BRITISH AIRWAYS TO RESUME FLIGHTS TO : Russian transport agency
RE
06/17EXCLUSIVE : Russia plans cash injection for Aeroflot via new share issue - sourc..
RE
06/17EXCLUSIVE : Russia plans cash injection for Aeroflot via new share issue - sourc..
RE
04/23AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES : As a means of survival, Russian airlines allowed to ..
RE
03/16Russia to launch $4 billion fund to try to shield economy from coronavirus sh..
RE
03/10Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/09Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/05RUSSIA'S AEROFLOT TO SUSPEND HONG KO : Interfax
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 525 M - -
Net income 2020 -875 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,37x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 1 182 M 1 181 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Aeroflot - Russian Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,26 $
Last Close Price 1,11 $
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yevgeny Ivanovich Ditrikh Chairman
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Andrey Chikhanchin Deputy CEO-Commerce & Finance
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES-20.25%1 181
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-57.30%15 863
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.99%13 585
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.19%12 587
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.49%10 427
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-64.38%9 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group