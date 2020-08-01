Russia to partially resume flights to Geneva from Aug. 15

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Flights from Moscow to Geneva will
resume from Aug. 15 for passengers with residence permits in
Switzerland, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing
the Swiss embassy in Moscow.
It said travellers from Russia will have to observe a 10-day
quarantine on arrival, according to the news agency.
Earlier on Saturday, a Russian government coronavirus
response centre said flights between Moscow and Geneva would
initially be weekly, without a disclaimer about restrictions.
Russia, which operated repatriation flights during the
coronavirus lockdown, resumed some scheduled international
flights on Saturday, to Britain, Turkey and Tanzania.
International flights were grounded on March 30 after the
lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, which
has infected more than 845,000 people in Russia so far, with
over 14,000 deaths.
Russia announced a partial reopening of its borders in June
allowing people to travel abroad for work, study, medical
treatment or to look after relatives.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Mike Harrison)