Russia to resume regular flights to Geneva from Aug. 15

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it would
allow flights to resume to Geneva starting from Aug. 15, a first
air link to be reopened between Russia and a continental
European since all scheduled air traffic was suspended in March
due to the coronavirus.
Russia, which operated repatriation flights during the
coronavirus lockdown, allowed other scheduled international
flights to resume on Saturday, starting with Britain, Turkey and
Tanzania.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who heads a
government coronavirus response centre, said flights between
Moscow and Geneva would initially be weekly.
International flights were grounded on March 30 after the
lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus,
which has infected more than 845,000 people in Russia so far.
The death toll has exceeded 14,000.
Russia announced a partial reopening of its borders in June
to allow people to travel abroad if they needed to work, study,
seek medical treatment or look after relatives.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)