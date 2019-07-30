Aerohive Networks :® Reports Q2 2019 Results

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We delivered a solid second quarter with revenue, gross margin, and non-GAAP EPS all within or better than our guidance ranges. Aerohive’s Subscription and Support revenue was up 19% year-over-year, reflecting continued improvements in our operating leverage,” stated David Flynn, president and chief executive officer, Aerohive Networks. “As announced in June, we signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Extreme Networks in an all cash transaction for $4.45 per share. We are very excited about the combination of Extreme Networks and Aerohive Networks and expect the acquisition to close approximately August 9th.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $38.0 million, compared with $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Subscription and support revenue was $13.3 million, or 35% of total revenue, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with $11.2 million, or 28% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2018.

On a GAAP basis, net loss was $6.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with a net loss of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. GAAP gross margin was 64.2% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with 66.0% for the second quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss per share was $0.11 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with a net loss per share of $0.05 for the second quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $1.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with a net income of $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.0% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with 66.7% for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.03 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with a net income per share of $0.02 for the second quarter of 2018.

Commentary regarding Aerohive Acquisition by Extreme Networks

On June 26, 2019, Aerohive Networks announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Extreme Networks, Inc. Due to the pending acquisition, Aerohive will not hold an earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to any statements regarding or relating to the transaction between Aerohive Networks, Extreme Networks, and Clover Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Extreme Networks (“Purchaser”); any statements of expectation or belief; any statement regarding the future financial performance of Aerohive Networks; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Aerohive Networks and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) uncertainties as to the timing of the tender offer and the merger; (ii) uncertainties as to how many of the holders of shares will tender their shares into the tender offer; (iii) the possibility that various closing conditions for the tender offer or the merger may not be satisfied or waived; (iv) legal proceedings that may be instituted against Aerohive Networks and others following announcement of the definitive agreement entered into with Extreme Networks and Purchaser; (v) other business effects, including the effects of industrial, economic or political conditions outside of Aerohive Networks’ control; (vi) transaction costs and/or actual or contingent liabilities; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties. Although Aerohive Networks believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Aerohive Networks cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements and no assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Aerohive Networks does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform these statements to actual results, to changes in management's expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohive’s financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Company’s recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohive’s SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Aerohive’s results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2019 reported in this press release include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:

non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin;

non-GAAP product gross profit and non-GAAP product gross margin;

non-GAAP subscription and support gross profit and non-GAAP subscription and support gross margin;

non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin;

non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share;

non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP functional expenses; and

non-GAAP operating expense percentage and non-GAAP functional expense percentage.

The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures to exclude share-based compensation, adjustments to internal-use software amortization, and certain charges related to litigation and restructuring.

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because the Company believes they are key measures which can be used to evaluate the business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core business.

Although investors frequently use non-GAAP financial measures in their evaluations of companies, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

the non-GAAP measures do not consider the expense related to stock-based compensation, which is an ongoing expense for the Company;

although amortization of internal-use software is a non-cash charge, the assets being amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and the non-GAAP measures do not reflect any future cash requirement for such replacements;

excluding certain expenses associated with litigation in the quarter or fiscal year does not reflect the impact on our ongoing operations over these periods of the cash requirement to defend such or other litigation;

restructuring charges excluded in the quarter or fiscal year primarily relate to employee termination costs and benefits and do not reflect the cash requirement relating to the costs associated with such restructuring;

legal and other fees related to the proposed acquisition are items that are non-recurring and excluding these charges provide better comparative measure; and

other companies, including companies in our industry, may not exclude these as non-GAAP financial measures or may include them but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider non-GAAP financial measures only together with other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss and other GAAP results.

We have provided a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the Company’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most-directly comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and we encourage investors to review the reconciliation.

New Accounting Standard

The Company adopted, effective January 1, 2019, ASC 842, the new accounting standard related to leases. The Company elected not to restate prior-period financial information to reflect this standard.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink what’s possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at https://www.aerohive.com/customers.

Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

“Aerohive” and “Aerohive Networks” are registered trademarks of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product $ 24,746 $ 29,268 $ 45,232 $ 54,334 Subscription and support 13,291 11,207 25,822 21,908 Total revenue 38,037 40,475 71,054 76,242 Cost of revenue (1): Product 9,888 10,379 18,885 19,050 Subscription and support 3,719 3,383 7,360 6,787 Total cost of revenue 13,607 13,762 26,245 25,837 Gross profit 24,430 26,713 44,809 50,405 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 9,668 8,581 18,431 17,860 Sales and marketing (1) 13,170 15,731 27,667 31,401 General and administrative (1) 7,711 5,272 13,722 11,226 Total operating expenses 30,549 29,584 59,820 60,487 Operating loss (6,119 ) (2,871 ) (15,011 ) (10,082 ) Interest income 475 337 971 626 Interest expense (200 ) (183 ) (407 ) (347 ) Other income (expense), net (80 ) (31 ) (77 ) (204 ) Loss before income taxes (5,924 ) (2,748 ) (14,524 ) (10,007 ) Provision for income taxes 158 84 210 142 Net loss $ (6,082 ) $ (2,832 ) $ (14,734 ) $ (10,149 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 56,676,019 54,828,749 56,354,579 54,582,129 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 240 $ 256 $ 466 $ 502 Research and development 867 968 1,953 2,014 Sales and marketing 913 1,110 1,839 2,107 General and administrative 1,133 1,250 2,480 2,632 Total stock-based compensation $ 3,153 $ 3,584 $ 6,738 $ 7,255

AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,379 $ 26,049 Short-term investments 57,571 66,052 Accounts receivable, net 11,915 16,185 Inventories 14,303 16,117 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,763 6,399 Total current assets 126,931 130,802 Property and equipment, net 4,552 5,947 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,066 — Goodwill 513 513 Other assets 4,276 4,255 Total assets $ 140,338 $ 141,517 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 14,061 $ 16,129 Accrued liabilities 7,707 8,937 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,024 — Debt, current — 20,000 Deferred revenue, current 41,532 38,786 Total current liabilities 64,324 83,852 Debt, non-current 20,000 — Deferred revenue, non-current 40,877 38,475 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,211 — Other liabilities 1,179 1,582 Total liabilities 129,591 123,909 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 57 56 Additional paid–in capital 301,722 293,910 Treasury stock (10,584 ) (10,584 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 46 (14 ) Accumulated deficit (280,494 ) (265,760 ) Total stockholders’ equity 10,747 17,608 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 140,338 $ 141,517

AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (14,734 ) $ (10,149 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,492 1,493 Stock-based compensation 6,738 7,255 Other (346 ) (274 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 4,270 475 Inventories 1,814 2,261 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (524 ) (293 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and other assets 754 (370 ) Accounts payable (1,950 ) (105 ) Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (1,647 ) 478 Operating lease liabilities, non-current and other liabilities (335 ) 12 Deferred revenue 5,148 4,267 Net cash provided by operating activities 680 5,050 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (436 ) (1,439 ) Maturities of short-term investments 57,482 38,651 Purchases of short-term investments (48,374 ) (33,360 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 8,672 3,852 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of vested stock options and employee stock purchase plan 1,462 1,612 Payment for shares withheld for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (387 ) (1,673 ) Payment to repurchase common stock — (1,023 ) Payment on finance lease (capital lease prior to adoption of ASC 842) (97 ) (94 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 978 (1,178 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,330 7,724 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26,049 27,249 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 36,379 $ 34,973

AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amount Margin Amount Margin Amount Margin Amount Margin Gross Profit and Gross Margin Reconciliations: GAAP gross profit $ 24,430 64.2 % $ 26,713 66.0 % $ 44,809 63.1 % $ 50,405 66.1 % Stock-based compensation 240 0.6 % 256 0.6 % 466 0.7 % 502 0.7 % Amortization of internal-use software 35 0.1 % 35 0.1 % 70 0.1 % 70 0.1 % Restructuring charges 27 0.1 % — — % 27 — % — — % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,732 65.0 % $ 27,004 66.7 % $ 45,372 63.9 % $ 50,977 66.9 % Product Gross Profit and Product Gross Margin Reconciliations: GAAP product gross margin $ 14,858 60.0 % $ 18,889 64.5 % $ 26,347 58.2 % $ 35,284 64.9 % Stock-based compensation 32 0.1 % 32 0.1 % 61 0.2 % 62 0.2 % Restructuring charges 1 — % — — % 1 — % — — % Non-GAAP product gross margin $ 14,891 60.1 % $ 18,921 64.6 % $ 26,409 58.4 % $ 35,346 65.1 % Subscription and Support Gross Profit and Subscription and Support Gross Margin Reconciliations: GAAP subscription and support gross margin $ 9,572 72.0 % $ 7,824 69.8 % $ 18,462 71.5 % $ 15,121 69.0 % Stock-based compensation 208 1.5 % 224 2.0 % 405 1.5 % 440 2.0 % Amortization of internal-use software 35 0.3 % 35 0.3 % 70 0.3 % 70 0.3 % Restructuring charges 26 0.2 % $ — — % 26 0.1 % — — % Non-GAAP subscription and support gross margin $ 9,841 74.0 % $ 8,083 72.1 % $ 18,963 73.4 % $ 15,631 71.3 % Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin Reconciliations: GAAP operating loss $ (6,119 ) (16.1 )% $ (2,871 ) (7.1 )% $ (15,011 ) (21.1 )% $ (10,082 ) (13.2 )% Stock-based compensation 3,153 8.3 % 3,584 8.9 % 6,738 9.5 % 7,255 9.5 % Amortization of internal-use software 35 0.1 % 35 0.1 % 70 0.1 % 70 0.1 % Restructuring charges 2,284 6.0 % — — % 2,284 3.2 % — — % Charges related to securities litigation 95 0.2 % 64 0.1 % 290 0.4 % 153 0.2 % Legal and other fees related to proposed acquisition 2,100 5.6 % — — % 2,100 2.9 % — — % Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,548 4.1 % $ 812 2.0 % $ (3,529 ) (5.0 )% $ (2,604 ) (3.4 )% Amount Per share Amount Per share Amount Per share Amount Per share Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) per Share Reconciliations: GAAP net loss $ (6,082 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (2,832 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (14,734 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (10,149 ) $ (0.19 ) Stock-based compensation 3,153 0.06 3,584 0.07 6,738 0.12 7,255 0.14 Amortization of internal-use software 35 — 35 — 70 — 70 — Restructuring charges 2,284 0.04 — — 2,284 0.04 — — Charges related to securities litigation 95 — 64 — 290 — 153 — Legal and other fees related to proposed acquisition 2,100 $ 0.04 — — 2,100 0.04 — — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,585 $ 0.03 $ 851 $ 0.02 $ (3,252 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (2,671 ) $ (0.05 ) Shares Used in Computing non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share: Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic 56,676,019 54,828,749 56,354,579 54,582,129 Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted 57,277,330 56,002,902 56,354,579 54,582,129

AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Operating and Functional Expenses and Expenses Percentages Reconciliations: GAAP research and development $ 9,668 25.4 % $ 8,581 21.2 % $ 18,431 25.9 % 17,860 23.4 % Stock-based compensation (867 ) (2.3 )% (968 ) (2.4 )% (1,953 ) (2.7 )% (2,014 ) (2.6 )% Restructuring charges (2,048 ) (5.3 )% — — % (2,048 ) (2.9 )% — — % Non-GAAP research and development $ 6,753 17.8 % $ 7,613 18.8 % $ 14,430 20.3 % $ 15,846 20.8 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 13,170 34.6 % $ 15,731 38.9 % $ 27,667 38.9 % $ 31,401 41.2 % Stock-based compensation (913 ) (2.4 )% (1,110 ) (2.8 )% (1,839 ) (2.6 )% (2,107 ) (2.8 )% Restructuring charges (166 ) (0.4 )% — — % (166 ) (0.2 )% — — % Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 12,091 31.8 % $ 14,621 36.1 % $ 25,662 36.1 % $ 29,294 38.4 % GAAP general and administrative $ 7,711 20.3 % $ 5,272 13.0 % $ 13,722 19.3 % $ 11,226 14.7 % Stock-based compensation (1,133 ) (3.0 )% (1,250 ) (3.1 )% (2,480 ) (3.5 )% (2,632 ) (3.4 )% Restructuring charges (43 ) (0.1 )% — — % (43 ) (0.1 )% — — % Charges related to securities litigation (95 ) (0.2 )% (64 ) (0.2 )% (290 ) (0.4 )% (153 ) (0.2 )% Legal and other fees related to proposed acquisition (2,100 ) (5.6 )% — — % (2,100 ) (2.9 )% — — % Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 4,340 11.4 % $ 3,958 9.8 % $ 8,809 12.4 % $ 8,441 11.1 % GAAP operating expenses $ 30,549 80.3 % $ 29,584 73.1 % $ 59,820 84.2 % $ 60,487 79.3 % Stock-based compensation (2,913 ) (7.7 )% (3,328 ) (8.2 )% (6,272 ) (8.8 )% (6,753 ) (8.8 )% Restructuring charges (2,257 ) (5.9 )% — — % (2,257 ) (3.2 )% — — % Charges related to securities litigation (95 ) (0.2 )% (64 ) (0.2 )% (290 ) (0.4 )% (153 ) (0.2 )% Legal and other fees related to proposed acquisition (2,100 ) (5.5 )% — — % (2,100 ) (3.0 )% — — % Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 23,184 61.0 % $ 26,192 64.7 % $ 48,901 68.8 % $ 53,581 70.3 %

