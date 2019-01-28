Aerohive Networks :™ Hosts Asia-Pacific Partner Summit in Bangkok

Partner conference event, attended by large and medium-sized partners and service providers in Asia-Pacific, highlights Aerohive and partners’ 2018 mutual achievements and initiatives, and details strategy growth priorities, training and certifications for 2019

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud-Management leader, today announced it hosted APAC 2019, a partner summit for its large and medium-sized partners and service providers in Asia-Pacific (APAC), held at Thailand. APAC 2019, which took place January 22 – 23 in Bangkok, was attended by Aerohive partners all across Asia-Pacific, including Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, the Philippines and India.

At APAC 2019, Aerohive shared its corporate strategy and roadmap of products and features for 2019, as well as held sessions on key solution components, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, its Full Stack SD-WAN solution, 802.11ax portfolio, new Cloud Architecture, competitive overviews and more.

“The APAC Partner Summit is an opportunity for us to reflect on the positive growth we have achieved this year and look forward to the mutual opportunities ahead of us,” said Ronen Cojocaru, vice president of sales, Asia-Pacific, Aerohive Networks. “Asia-Pacific is a region that is of strategic importance to us, and with the support of our partners, we have continued to build a strong presence across the various and diverse markets.”

“Aerohive Network’s solutions and Wi-Fi portfolio has continually evolved and enhanced over the years,” said Vishwa Deepak, business unit head, Exclusive Network Sales, India Pvt. Ltd. “We are excited about their innovative cloud management and artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities, which complement our existing mobile solutions offering to our SMB and enterprise customers. Our partnership with Aerohive increases our product offerings and extends the commitment we made to our customers to bring them the best technology available in the market.”

Aerohive partners also participated in a two-day training session and received certifications after the APAC Partner Summit, as well as award recognitions.

