Aerohive Networks :™ Hosts Asia-Pacific Partner Summit in Bangkok

Aerohive
Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud-Management leader, today announced it
hosted APAC 2019, a partner summit for its large and medium-sized
partners and service providers in Asia-Pacific (APAC), held at Thailand.
APAC 2019, which took place January 22 – 23 in Bangkok, was attended by
Aerohive partners all across Asia-Pacific, including Japan, Korea,
Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, China, Hong Kong,
Macau, Taiwan, the Philippines and India.
At APAC 2019, Aerohive shared its corporate strategy and roadmap of
products and features for 2019, as well as held sessions on key solution
components, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, its Full
Stack SD-WAN solution, 802.11ax portfolio, new Cloud Architecture,
competitive overviews and more.
“The APAC Partner Summit is an opportunity for us to reflect on the
positive growth we have achieved this year and look forward to the
mutual opportunities ahead of us,” said Ronen Cojocaru, vice president
of sales, Asia-Pacific, Aerohive Networks. “Asia-Pacific is a region
that is of strategic importance to us, and with the support of our
partners, we have continued to build a strong presence across the
various and diverse markets.”
“Aerohive Network’s solutions and Wi-Fi portfolio has continually
evolved and enhanced over the years,” said Vishwa Deepak, business unit
head, Exclusive Network Sales, India Pvt. Ltd. “We are excited about
their innovative cloud management and artificial intelligence/machine
learning capabilities, which complement our existing mobile solutions
offering to our SMB and enterprise customers. Our partnership with
Aerohive increases our product offerings and extends the commitment we
made to our customers to bring them the best technology available in the
market.”
Aerohive partners also participated in a two-day training session and
received certifications after the APAC Partner Summit, as well as award
recognitions.
