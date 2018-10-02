Aerohive : reg; Introduces Client 360° - Machine-Learning, Client-Comparative Analytics

Aerohive
Networks™ (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, has introduced a
new machine learning, client-comparative analytics capability for
real-time and historical client-experience performance monitoring and
optimization.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005355/en/
Aerohive's Client 360 provides IT with unrivalled Client-Comparative Analytics to verify or troubleshoot the Client Experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Client 360 is available now in all of Aerohive’s deployment options
(Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and On-Premises). Client 360 leverages
Aerohive’s true microservices cloud architecture and native
machine-learning capability to collect, process, and analyze vast
amounts of client experience data and distill the data to consumable and
actionable insights. Client 360 tracks the client experience using an
intuitive time-slider that adjusts for day, week, and month along
several finely tuned comparative vectors such as:
-
Day, Week, Month client usage and health when the client was actually
connected to the network
-
Session and aggregate views of client location and experience, where
the client sent and received the most data when connected to the
network
-
Session and aggregate views of client location and experience, where
the client spent the most time when connected to the network
-
Client trail as the client roams across the network with corresponding
roaming and network services health (i.e. DHCP, DNS, Auth, Internet
Access, etc.), comparing and measuring individual client experiences
against expected behavior through machine-learning capabilities
Aerohive pioneered cloud networking to radically simplify licensing,
deploying, monitoring, scaling, and upgrading access points, switches,
and branch routers for the distributed enterprise. With Client 360
Aerohive has now extended its cloud-networking leadership and native
machine-learning capability to radically simplify an IT Administrator’s
ability to check on, verify, and/or troubleshoot a client’s experience
in a single intuitive and comprehensive view.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and
statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness
and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks
and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to
predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from
those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of
these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but
not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for
wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for
Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market
conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and
adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth,
competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological
change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive
intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party
claims relating to its or Aerohive’s intellectual property, and general
market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the
United States and internationally.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohive’s
financial and operating results are included under the captions “Risk
Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations,” in the Company’s recent annual
report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohive’s SEC
filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s
website at http://ir.aerohive.com and
on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on
information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive
Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking
statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that
exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) has a proven history
of innovation helping IT to radically simplify distributed
enterprise operations using Cloud Networking. Aerohive’s Public Cloud,
Private Cloud, or virtualized On-premises Management architecture is
based on the latest Cloud technology and offers unrivaled customer
choice and flexibility in choosing a deployment option that meets their
current and future needs. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is
headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com,
call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive,
subscribe to our blog,
or become a fan on our Facebook
page.
“Aerohive” is a registered trademark and “Aerohive Networks” is a
trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used
herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective
owners. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005355/en/