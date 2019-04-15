Log in
AJRD Hagens Berman Alerts Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) Investors to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

0
04/15/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) to the firm's investigation of possible Federal securities law violations.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aerojet Rocketdyne securities before March 9, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information or to inquire about the investigation click

https://www/hbsslaw.com/cases/AJRD

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

AJRD@hbsslaw.com.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

On April 9, 2019, an investment manager published a negative report about the Company questioning in part whether management uses aggressive accounting and financial obfuscation to mask slowing growth.

This news drove the price of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares sharply lower during intraday trading on April 9, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the matters raised in the report and, if true, whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Aerojet Rocketdyne should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email AJRD@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajrd-investor-alert--hagens-berman-alerts-aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-ajrd-investors-to-the-firms-investigation-of-possible-securities-law-violations-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300832435.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
