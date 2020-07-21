Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.    AJRD

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aerojet Rocketdyne Achieves Another Milestone on DARPA OpFires Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has successfully completed a second series of propulsion system tests in support of the Operational Fires (OpFires) program, a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) effort to develop a ground-launched hypersonic missile for tactical use.

“We’re pleased to be a part of developing this vital defense technology, applying our decades of experience in hypersonic and missile defense technologies,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.

During the propulsion tests, called cold gas testing, the test articles operated successfully with all components providing critical data to the operation of the OpFires propulsion system. The test series followed last year’s successful subscale propulsion test firings.

DARPA’s OpFires program aims to develop a two-stage missile capable of engaging high-value, time-sensitive targets from standoff range in contested environments. The effort to date has advanced the technology for an upper stage featuring a tunable propulsion system, according to DARPA.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has been supporting the program through a Phase 1 contract to design propulsion concepts and technologies for OpFires. The contract continued with an $8.8 million option for Phase 2 of the program, which is expected to culminate in late 2020 following multiple test firings.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has long been a leader in hypersonic propulsion technology, with a breadth of capabilities to include scramjets, solid rocket motor boosters, warheads and missile defense technologies.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
eileen.lainez@rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36415bdb-43b8-40be-9829-78281251782a

Primary Logo

DARPA OpFires artist concept

Artist’s concept of OpFires, courtesy of DARPA

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
02:15pAerojet Rocketdyne Achieves Another Milestone on DARPA OpFires Program
GL
07/20Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes its Propulsion for NASA's Artemis II Mission
GL
06/22Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers 600th Boost Motor and Divert and Attitude Control..
GL
06/17AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Ceo eileen drake named to national space council users' adv..
AQ
06/16Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake Named to National Space Council Users' Ad..
GL
05/19Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers DART Spacecraft Propulsion Systems Ahead of 2021 ..
GL
05/18AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : POWERS SECOND MISSION FOR U.S. SPACE FORCE; USSF-7 launched..
AQ
05/17Aerojet Rocketdyne Powers Second Mission for U.S. Space Force
GL
05/14AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Successfully tests advanced large solid rocket motor
AQ
05/12Aerojet Rocketdyne Successfully Tests Advanced Large Solid Rocket Motor
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 047 M - -
Net income 2020 147 M - -
Net cash 2020 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 934 M 2 934 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 814
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 48,43 $
Last Close Price 37,29 $
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Mark A. Tucker Chief Operating Officer
Paul R. Lundstrom Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James R. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.-18.33%2 934
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.13%102 508
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.48%92 629
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.35%50 259
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-17.52%41 629
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.55%36 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group