Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc    AJRD

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC

(AJRD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers Orion Auxiliary Engines for Artemis 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 02:38pm EDT
  • Engines manufactured by Aerojet Rocketdyne will support the first crewed mission of the Orion spacecraft
  • Eight auxiliary engines that control Orion’s orbital maneuvering will be integrated into the service module
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne is contracted to supply Orion’s auxiliary engines through Artemis 2

REDMOND, Wash., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered eight auxiliary engines for integration into the European Service Module (ESM) of NASA’s Orion spacecraft. During Artemis 2, Orion’s first mission to carry astronauts, the engines will maintain the spacecraft’s in-space trajectory and position, as well as serve as backup to the main engine.

Orion will be capable of taking crews to deep space destinations and returning them safely to Earth. Launched on NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) heavy-lift rocket, Orion is designed to carry people farther into space for longer periods of time than ever before, withstanding higher levels of radiation and re-entry speeds than any previous human-rated spacecraft.

“Based on the flight-proven R-4D engine, our auxiliary engines will provide critical maneuverability and propulsive support to Orion throughout its mission,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake.

The eight 110-pound-thrust bipropellant engines will be coupled into four pairs on the bottom of the ESM. The ESM, which remains connected to the spacecraft throughout the mission until just prior to Orion's re-entry to Earth’s atmosphere, provides propulsion, power, temperature control, air and water for crew members.

The auxiliary engines for Orion are manufactured, tested and qualified at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Redmond, Washington facility under a contract to Lockheed Martin, NASA’s prime contractor for Orion. Aerojet Rocketdyne also provides the service module main engine components, Launch Abort System jettison motor, crew module reaction control system and composite overwrapped pressure vessels for the Orion spacecraft.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contacts:
Ashley Riser, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-236-4091
ashley.riser@rocket.com

Mary Engola, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-289-1371
mary.engola@rocket.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
02:38pAerojet Rocketdyne Delivers Orion Auxiliary Engines for Artemis 2
GL
06/24AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Nasa to demonstrate new 'green' propellant in space using a..
AQ
06/24AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Jettison motor for artemis 1 delivered by aerojet rocketdyn..
AQ
06/21Jettison Motor for Artemis 1 Delivered by Aerojet Rocketdyne
GL
06/20NASA to Demonstrate New “Green” Propellant in Space Using Aerojet..
GL
06/12AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART ROCKET PROPULSION FACILITY IN HUNTSV..
AQ
06/08ROCKET CITY ENTRPR : Aerojet Rocketdyne Opens State-of-the-Art Rocket Propulsion..
AQ
06/07Aerojet Rocketdyne Opens State-of-the-Art Rocket Propulsion Facility in Hunts..
GL
05/16NASA Selects 11 US Companies to Advance Human Lunar Landers
DJ
05/10AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 953 M
EBIT 2019 246 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Finance 2019 242 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,31
P/E ratio 2020 24,48
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 3 344 M
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,0 $
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Mark A. Tucker Chief Operating Officer
Paul R. Lundstrom Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James R. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC20.69%3 031
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.91%109 390
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION37.48%97 354
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION31.27%52 118
RAYTHEON19.42%49 313
GENERAL DYNAMICS12.86%47 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About