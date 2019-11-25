Log in
Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation Celebrates 20 Years

11/25/2019 | 06:11pm EST

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation, the individual philanthropic arm of Aerojet Rocketdyne, is celebrating 20 years of giving back to the diverse communities where the company has business operations. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed more than $13 million through grants, scholarships and matching gifts. The foundation’s primary giving focus is education, with an emphasis on STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“Promoting STEM education is essential to the long-term success of our industry,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “Through the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation, we help inspire future generations of rocket scientists, who will carry forward our proud legacy of powering human exploration of our solar system and helping to defend our nation.”

The foundation supports several employee programs, including the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation Educational Gift Matching Program and the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation Scholarship Program. Through the gift matching program, the foundation matches employee financial donations to K-12 schools and universities, dollar-for-dollar, up to $1,000 a year. The foundation annually sponsors 10 scholarships for employees’ children through the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

“Our employees are generous with their time and donations, and the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation backs them up with matching donations, to schools and to disaster relief,” said Drake.

The Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation regularly supports natural disaster relief efforts through a long-time partnership with the American Red Cross. Since 2001, the foundation has provided more than $400,000 to support American Red Cross disaster relief efforts by matching Aerojet Rocketdyne employee donations.

About the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation
The Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation, the individual philanthropic arm of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., was established in 1999 to provide charitable resources in the communities where the company does business and where its employees live, work and volunteer.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company’s excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company’s websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.

Contact information:
Sara Minnehan, director, Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation 916-355-3568

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
