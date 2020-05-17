Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.    AJRD

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aerojet Rocketdyne Powers Second Mission for U.S. Space Force

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 09:45pm EDT

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., May 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne supported the successful launch of the USSF-7 mission for the recently formed U.S. Space Force today. The mission carried the military’s X-37B space plane into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket.

Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion products supporting the launch included an RL10C-1 upper-stage engine, helium pressurization tanks on the rocket and a dozen MR-106 thrusters on the Centaur upper stage that provided roll, pitch and yaw control, as well as settling burns. This launch will carry the 1,000th MR-106 thruster to fly on an Atlas V launch vehicle.

“This launch marks the second successful launch for the United States Space Force since the new branch of our military was officially established last year,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s CEO and president. “We look forward to supporting many more launches in the coming years for this new organization, which has the critical task of protecting U.S. and allied interests in space.”

After the Atlas V lifted off the pad and the upper stage separated from the first stage booster, a single RL10C-1 engine ignited to place the payload into orbit. The RL10C-1 engine delivers 22,890 pounds of thrust to power the upper stage, using cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellants during its operation. ARDÉ, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne based in New Jersey, provides the pressure vessels on the first and second stages on the launch vehicle.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contacts:
Todd McConnell, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 561-882-5395
todd.mcconnell@rocket.com
Mary Engola, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-289-1371
mary.engola@rocket.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
09:45pAerojet Rocketdyne Powers Second Mission for U.S. Space Force
GL
05/14AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Successfully tests advanced large solid rocket motor
AQ
05/12Aerojet Rocketdyne Successfully Tests Advanced Large Solid Rocket Motor
GL
05/07AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, S..
AQ
05/05AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Nasa awards aerojet rocketdyne $1.79 billion contract modif..
AQ
05/04Aerojet Rocketdyne Welcomes Amy Gowder as Chief Operating Officer
GL
05/04AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : NASA Commits to Future Artemis Missions with More SLS Rocke..
AQ
05/01NASA Awards Aerojet Rocketdyne $1.79 Billion Contract Modification to Build A..
GL
04/28AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 050 M
EBIT 2020 235 M
Net income 2020 147 M
Finance 2020 436 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 2 988 M
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 51,00 $
Last Close Price 38,64 $
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Mark A. Tucker Chief Operating Officer
Paul R. Lundstrom Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James R. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.-15.37%2 988
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.44%101 069
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-64.79%79 536
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-6.49%53 617
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.66%38 162
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-25.76%37 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group