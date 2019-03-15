Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc    AJRD

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC

(AJRD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aerojet Rocketdyne Powers WGS-10 Military Communications Satellite from Launch Pad to Orbit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 11:35pm EDT
  • RS-68A and RL10B-2 provide propulsion for United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket
  • HiPAT™ rocket engine helps deliver spacecraft to its final orbital position
  • Delta IV pressure vessels manufactured by Aerojet Rocketdyne subsidiary ARDÉ

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne played a major role in successfully supporting the launch and placement of the tenth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-10) spacecraft into orbit for the U.S. military. The mission was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV rocket. Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion systems on the Delta IV rocket included an RS-68A booster engine, an RL10B-2 upper-stage engine, 12 MR-106H reaction control thrusters and 14 helium pressurization tanks. On the WGS-10 satellite, Aerojet Rocketdyne provided the High Performance Apogee Thruster (HiPAT™) bipropellant, apogee-raising engine.

"The Aerojet Rocketdyne team is privileged to work on a wide variety of programs that support our nation’s warfighters,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. “WGS-10 will provide our nation and its allies with the ability to securely exchange information, perform reconnaissance and execute tactical command and control.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s role in the launch began when a single RS-68A engine ignited to boost the Delta IV off the pad, providing more than 705,000 pounds of lift-off thrust.

Following separation of the upper stage from the launch vehicle, an RL10B-2 engine provided 24,750 pounds of thrust to power the Delta IV upper stage using cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellants. Different models of the RL10 have been in service for more than five decades with nearly 500 engines flown in space.

Twelve MR-106H 9-lbf reaction control thrusters provide roll, pitch and yaw control for the upper stage through payload deployment.

ARDÉ, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne based in New Jersey, manufactures the pressure vessels on the first and second stages of the launch vehicle. These pressure vessels hold industrial gases that are used during the Delta IV’s climb to orbit.

Following spacecraft separation, WGS-10 will carry out several burns using Aerojet Rocketdyne’s HiPAT™ rocket engine to raise its orbit from a geosynchronous transfer orbit to its final geosynchronous orbital position. The HiPAT™ rocket engine produces 100 pounds of thrust and has a 100 percent mission success track record spanning more than 130 missions, including all previously launched WGS spacecraft.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contacts:
Todd McConnell, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 561-882-5395
todd.mcconnell@rocket.com
Mary Engola, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-289-1371
mary.engola@rocket.com

AR_Logo_Print.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
03/15Aerojet Rocketdyne Powers WGS-10 Military Communications Satellite from Launc..
GL
02/19AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/19AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/19Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Resu..
GL
02/19HSBC : 2018 Profit Misses Analysts' Expectations
DJ
02/08AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Affordability and Efficiency Drive Achieves Major Milestone..
AQ
02/07Aerojet Rocketdyne's Affordability and Efficiency Drive Achieves Major Milest..
GL
2018AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : WRAPS UP HISTORIC YEAR; Company's propulsion enabled signif..
AQ
2018Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Historic Year
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 972 M
EBIT 2019 230 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Finance 2019 319 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,54
P/E ratio 2020 21,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 2 686 M
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Mark A. Tucker Chief Operating Officer
Paul R. Lundstrom Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James R. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC-4.00%2 686
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.93%109 347
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.00%84 348
RAYTHEON17.54%50 874
GENERAL DYNAMICS7.87%48 882
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION12.19%46 635
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.