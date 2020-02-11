Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.    AJRD

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AJRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aerojet Rocketdyne Welcomes Andreas Wagner as Chief Human Resources Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne announced that Andreas Wagner will join the company on March 2, 2020 as Chief Human Resources Officer. Wagner will report directly to CEO and President Eileen Drake and will serve as one of the officers of parent company Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Wagner brings more than 30 years of global human resources and leadership experience in the military and private sector. He most recently served as vice president of Human Resources for the global Aerospace, Defense, and Marine group at TE Connectivity, where he created a high-performing organization with a growth-oriented mindset and a learning culture.

In his new role with Aerojet Rocketdyne, Wagner will work closely with Business Unit and Center of Excellence leaders, overseeing organizational and cultural development; talent acquisition, training and development; workforce and succession planning; leadership development; performance management; employee communications; human resources information systems; and benefits and wellness.

“Andreas’ broad industry experience with building successful teams and company cultures will be a significant asset to Aerojet Rocketdyne in this time of growth for our industry and our company,” said Drake. “He will maximize opportunities to attract, develop and retain a strong workforce and we’re proud to have him join our team.”

Over his career, Wagner served as a senior human resources leader for several divisions of Bombardier Transportation and led a highly successful “Bombardier Operating System” which aligned employees with a culture committed to enhancing the company’s value to customers and shareholders. He served 12 years active duty in the German military where he led a NATO air defense unit and was the commanding officer of a military installation in Southern Germany. Prior to joining the human resources function, he progressed in his career through Engineering and Information Technology.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Steve Warren, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 703-650-0278
Steven.Warren@Rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d73bf14-2213-40d4-9e24-a919678f3df7

Primary Logo

Andreas Wagner

Andreas Wagner Joins Aerojet Rocketdyne as Chief Human Resources Officer

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
10:01aAerojet Rocketdyne Welcomes Andreas Wagner as Chief Human Resources Officer
GL
02/10DARPA Selects Aerojet Rocketdyne to Develop Propulsion Technology for the Hyp..
GL
02/05AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Delivers rl10 engines that will help send nasa astronauts t..
AQ
02/03Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers RL10 Engines That Will Help Send NASA Astronauts ..
GL
01/29EXCLUSIVE : HSBC considering exit from Turkey - sources
RE
01/29EXCLUSIVE : HSBC considering exit from Turkey - sources
RE
01/21Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake Appointed to Girl Scouts' National Board ..
GL
01/03HSBC Grapples With Controversy in Hong Kong
DJ
2019Leading Business Publication Names Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President One o..
GL
2019Aerojet Rocketdyne Highlights Successful Year Supporting DoD and NASA Mission..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 963 M
EBIT 2019 257 M
Net income 2019 154 M
Finance 2019 269 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,9x
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 4 260 M
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 54,14  $
Last Close Price 54,04  $
Spread / Highest target 9,18%
Spread / Average Target 0,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Mark A. Tucker Chief Operating Officer
Paul R. Lundstrom Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James R. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC.18.35%4 165
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.53%131 470
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.79%122 052
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION5.62%64 863
RAYTHEON4.95%62 964
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.61%52 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group