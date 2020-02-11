Aerojet Rocketdyne Welcomes Andreas Wagner as Chief Human Resources Officer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne announced that Andreas Wagner will join the company on March 2, 2020 as Chief Human Resources Officer. Wagner will report directly to CEO and President Eileen Drake and will serve as one of the officers of parent company Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.



Wagner brings more than 30 years of global human resources and leadership experience in the military and private sector. He most recently served as vice president of Human Resources for the global Aerospace, Defense, and Marine group at TE Connectivity, where he created a high-performing organization with a growth-oriented mindset and a learning culture.

In his new role with Aerojet Rocketdyne, Wagner will work closely with Business Unit and Center of Excellence leaders, overseeing organizational and cultural development; talent acquisition, training and development; workforce and succession planning; leadership development; performance management; employee communications; human resources information systems; and benefits and wellness.

“Andreas’ broad industry experience with building successful teams and company cultures will be a significant asset to Aerojet Rocketdyne in this time of growth for our industry and our company,” said Drake. “He will maximize opportunities to attract, develop and retain a strong workforce and we’re proud to have him join our team.”

Over his career, Wagner served as a senior human resources leader for several divisions of Bombardier Transportation and led a highly successful “Bombardier Operating System” which aligned employees with a culture committed to enhancing the company’s value to customers and shareholders. He served 12 years active duty in the German military where he led a NATO air defense unit and was the commanding officer of a military installation in Southern Germany. Prior to joining the human resources function, he progressed in his career through Engineering and Information Technology.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com . Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen .

