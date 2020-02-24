Aerojet Rocketdyne to Develop Advanced Propulsion System for U.S. Navy's Advanced Lightweight Torpedo

Log in
02/24/2020 | 11:50am EST

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has been awarded a $63.2 million Other Transaction Authority by the U.S. Navy to develop an advanced propulsion system for the MK 54 MOD 2 Advanced Lightweight Torpedo (ALWT).

“We have developed mission critical propulsion and power systems for the U.S. Navy for more than 60 years,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “Aerojet Rocketdyne is a world-class developer of high performance propulsion systems and we look forward to applying our expertise to support the development of the Advanced Lightweight Torpedo.”

For the Authority, Aerojet Rocketdyne will develop a prototype Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion System (SCEPS) power plant and afterbody/tailcone which would ultimately be integrated into the ALWT. The SCEPS improves the capabilities of the MK 54 torpedo.

The MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo, an antisubmarine warfare weapon, is used by U.S. surface ships, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
eileen.lainez@rocket.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
