Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc    AJRD

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC

(AJRD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims against Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 09:04pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (“Aerojet” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AJRD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Spruce Point Management published a report on April 9, 2019, containing multiple allegations, including that the Company “is facing fundamental pressures, masked by complicated and aggressive accounting, which gives investors a potentially misleading impression of stability and growth.” The report also alleged, “~$900M of liabilities associated with the business [makes] the Company 5x more levered than it appears” and that “analysts blindly pencil in 4% revenue growth in the next two years, despite hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue programs that are disappearing.” Following the publication of the Spruce Point report, Aerojet’s share price fell sharply in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
09:04pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims a..
BU
01:35pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Aerojet R..
BU
04/09Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aerojet Rock..
PR
04/09SPRUCE POINT CAPITAL RELEASES A STRO : Ajrd)
PR
04/09AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : 3-D Printed RL10C-X Prototype Rocket Engine Soars Through I..
AQ
04/08AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : 3-D PRINTED RL10C-X PROTOTYPE ROCKET ENGINE SOARS THROUGH I..
AQ
04/083-D Printed RL10C-X Prototype Rocket Engine Soars Through Initial Round of Te..
GL
04/06AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Ensuring NASAs Space Launch System Has the Propulsion It Ne..
AQ
04/06AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : Acquires 3D Material Technologies and Expands Metal Additiv..
AQ
04/05AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : ENSURING NASA'S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM HAS THE PROPULSION IT N..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 972 M
EBIT 2019 230 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Finance 2019 319 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,00
P/E ratio 2020 21,25
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 2 637 M
Chart AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eileen P. Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Mark A. Tucker Chief Operating Officer
Paul R. Lundstrom Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James R. Henderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC-4.80%2 637
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.74%114 535
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION18.28%86 423
RAYTHEON20.25%51 215
GENERAL DYNAMICS11.27%49 504
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.58%47 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About