AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC

(AJRD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

04/17/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. ("Aerojet Rocketdyne" or the "Company") (NYSE: AJRD).

On April 9, 2019, Spruce Point Management ("Spruce Point") published a report alleging that Aerojet "is facing fundamental pressures, masked by complicated and aggressive accounting, which gives investors a potentially misleading impression of stability and growth." For example, Spruce Point asserts that "numerous subjective contract adjustments [are] being used to boost results and 'one-time' items [are] not being treated as such." Further, Spruce Point asserts that Aerojet's "Unbilled Receivables Exploding: Indicative of Aggressive Revenue Recognition Ahead of Billing and Collecting Cash."

On April 9, 2019, Aerojet Rocketdyne's shares declined $0.49 per share, or 1.4%, to close at $33.54 per share. 

If you purchased Aerojet Rocketdyne shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-300833988.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About