Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. ("Aerojet Rocketdyne" or the "Company") (NYSE: AJRD).
On April 9, 2019, Spruce Point Management ("Spruce Point") published a report alleging that Aerojet "is facing fundamental pressures, masked by complicated and aggressive accounting, which gives investors a potentially misleading impression of stability and growth." For example, Spruce Point asserts that "numerous subjective contract adjustments [are] being used to boost results and 'one-time' items [are] not being treated as such." Further, Spruce Point asserts that Aerojet's "Unbilled Receivables Exploding: Indicative of Aggressive Revenue Recognition Ahead of Billing and Collecting Cash."
On April 9, 2019, Aerojet Rocketdyne's shares declined $0.49 per share, or 1.4%, to close at $33.54 per share.
If you purchased Aerojet Rocketdyne shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.
