Jettison Motor for Artemis 1 Delivered by Aerojet Rocketdyne

0
06/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne’s jettison motor to be integrated into Lockheed Martin-built Orion Spacecraft
  • The jettison motor pulls Orion’s Launch Abort System (LAS) away from the crew module in the unlikely event of a launch anomaly to ensure astronaut safety
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne is contracted to supply the jettison motor for Orion’s LAS through Artemis 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered the jettison motor for NASA’s Orion Launch Abort System (LAS) to Lockheed Martin in anticipation of Artemis 1, the first integrated flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion.

The jettison motor is one of three motors on the LAS, but it is the only motor that activates on every mission. It performs the critical task of separating the LAS from the crew module after a successful launch, allowing the crewmembers to continue on their journey.

In the unlikely occurrence of a launch or ascent anomaly, Orion’s LAS will rapidly separate the crew capsule from the launch vehicle. Providing 40,000 pounds of thrust, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s jettison motor helps pull the LAS away from the crew module, enabling a safe landing of the capsule and crew.

“The United States is once again sending astronauts to deep space, and ensuring their safety is a vital task,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. “We are looking forward to seeing Orion launch on SLS, and to support the program for many years and missions to come.”

During Artemis 1, an uncrewed Orion spacecraft will launch aboard SLS and travel in a distant retrograde orbit around the Moon before returning to Earth. Prior to Artemis 1, Orion and SLS will continue to undergo a series of thorough tests to prove the launch system and crew capsule’s readiness for deep space.

“The Orion spacecraft has undergone extensive testing to ensure the flight vehicle is prepared to manage the punishing environments of deep space,” said Roger McNamara, Launch Abort System director at Lockheed Martin. “Testing the launch abort system and the jettison motor’s performance is no exception, as safety of astronauts is paramount. In addition to ground tests, the jettison motor was successfully tested as part of the LAS during Orion’s Pad Abort-1 test in 2009, Exploration Fight Test-1 in 2014 and the upcoming Ascent Abort-2 test this July.”

The Artemis 1 jettison motor was manufactured in Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Sacramento, California, facility. Aerojet Rocketdyne also provides the service module main engine components, European Service Module auxiliary thrusters, crew module reaction control system and composite overwrapped pressure vessels for the Orion spacecraft.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contacts:
Ashley Riser, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-236-4091
Ashley.Riser@rocket.com
Mary Engola, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-289-1371
Mary.Engola@rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0b3b294-b75e-425f-93f5-f098860eab42

Primary Logo

Artemis 1 Jettison Motor at Aerojet Rocketdyne Orange, VA

The Orion jettison motor for Artemis 1 is prepped for shipment by an Aerojet Rocketdyne engineering technician at the company’s facility in Orange, Virginia

© GlobeNewswire 2019
