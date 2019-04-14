Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – AJRD

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) resulting from allegations
that Aeroject may have issued materially misleading business information
to the investing public.
On April 9, 2019, Spruce Point Management (“Spruce Point”) published a
report alleging that Aerojet “is facing fundamental pressures, masked by
complicated and aggressive accounting, which gives investors a
potentially misleading impression of stability and growth.” Among other
issues, Spruce Point asserted that “~$900M of liabilities associated
with the business [makes] the Company 5x more levered than it appears”
and that “analysts blindly pencil in 4% revenue growth in the next two
years, despite hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue programs that
are disappearing.” Following publication of the Spruce Point report,
Aerojet’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 9,
2019.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Aerojet investors. If you purchased shares of Aerojet please
visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1551.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law
Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm
or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190414005033/en/