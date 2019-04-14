Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – AJRD

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) resulting from allegations that Aeroject may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On April 9, 2019, Spruce Point Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report alleging that Aerojet “is facing fundamental pressures, masked by complicated and aggressive accounting, which gives investors a potentially misleading impression of stability and growth.” Among other issues, Spruce Point asserted that “~$900M of liabilities associated with the business [makes] the Company 5x more levered than it appears” and that “analysts blindly pencil in 4% revenue growth in the next two years, despite hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue programs that are disappearing.” Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Aerojet’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 9, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Aerojet investors. If you purchased shares of Aerojet please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1551.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

