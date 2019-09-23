Log in
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC

(AJRD)
Tyler Evans Named Senior Vice President of Aerojet Rocketdyne's Defense Business Unit

09/23/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne announced today that Tyler Evans has been named as the company’s senior vice president of the Defense Business Unit, reporting directly to CEO and President Eileen Drake. Evans is based out of the company’s Huntsville, Alabama, Defense Headquarters.

Evans joined Aerojet Rocketdyne in January 2014 as vice president of its Rocket Shop℠ Defense Advanced Programs unit. Over the last several years, he has led Aerojet Rocketdyne efforts to capture and successfully execute new programs in strategic propulsion systems, hypersonic propulsion systems and undersea warfare systems.

As senior vice president of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Defense Business Unit, Evans will oversee all Aerojet Rocketdyne missile defense, air defense, tactical and strategic systems, as well as ballistic missile target programs that directly support critical U.S. defense initiatives. He will also serve as the primary interface with the Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and other major customers who utilize Aerojet Rocketdyne’s defense propulsion systems and services.

“Tyler has been an exceptional leader in our Defense organization, responsible for dynamic transformation and growth. I’m pleased to recognize his important new role on my executive leadership team,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake.

Evans brings more than 25 years of experience in aerospace and defense program leadership. Prior to joining Aerojet Rocketdyne, he spent over 20 years with Pratt & Whitney, most recently as executive director of International Programs and Business Development for Pratt & Whitney's Military Engines division.

Evans holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Science in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University. Additionally, Evans received two Master's degrees in 2004 – one in Business Administration from Purdue University's Krannert School of Business and the other in International Business from ESCP-EAP European School of Management in Paris, France.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contacts:
Steve Warren, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 703-650-0278
Steven.Warren@Rocket.com
Lynn Machon, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 916-355-3587
Lynn.Machon@Rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22a95e75-4edb-4e91-ad29-39b64243b8de 

Primary Logo

Tyler Evans, SVP Defense, Aerojet Rocketdyne

Tyler Evans Named Senior VP of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Defense Business Unit

