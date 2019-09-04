Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bolgn : Bologna Airport, 900 thousand passengers in August

BOLOGNA AIRPORT: 900 THOUSAND PASSENGERS IN AUGUST 6.3 million passengers in the first eight months of 2019 (+9.7%)

One more month on the rise for Bologna Airport: in August 914,094 passengers were recorded, with an increase of 7.8% on the same month in 2018.

In detail, international traffic registered a sound increase of 11.9% with 735,336 transported passengers whereas domestic traffic decreased by 6.4% (178,758 passengers).

Flight movements (6,631) performed well (+4.0%) and air cargo recorded a reduction of 20% on the previous year (2,149 tons).

The three most popular destinations in August were: Barcelona (37 thousand passengers), Catania (over 35 thousand passengers) and London Heathrow (almost 32 thousand passengers). The top-tenranking also includes: Frankfurt, London Stansted, Palermo, Madrid, Rome Fiumicino, Paris CDG and Istanbul.

From January to August 2019 Bologna Airport's total passenger traffic reached 6,274,818, accounting for a growth of 9.7%. Flight movements increased by 7.9% (48,783) and air cargo decreased (25,350 tons, -4.3%).

Bologna, 4th September 2019

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2017 was the eighth biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 8.5 million passengers, of which 76,8% on international flights (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

In 2018 114 destinations were served from Bologna: the presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low-cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport in for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2017) and the first in Europe in terms of growth of connectivity in the decade from 2004 to 2014 (Source: ACI Europe Airport Connectivity Report 2004-2014).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.