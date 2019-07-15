Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bolgn : Bologna Airport, ENAC has approved the 2020-2023 four-year plan presented by AdB

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA: ENAC HAS APPROVED THE 2020-2023FOUR-YEAR PLAN PRESENTED BY ADB

With resolution n. 83886/P of 15th July 2019 the National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) has expressed favourable opinion to the 2020-2023four-year plan presented by AdB spa, including the Investment Plan, the Traffic Forecast, the Economic and Financial Plan and the Quality and Environmental Plan.

AdB is now legitimate to start the institutional discussion with the Transport Regulation Authority and, therefore, with the Airport Users regarding, inter alia, the airport charges and service levels (SLA) proposal for the period 2020-2023.

Bologna, 15th July 2019

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2017 was the eighth biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 8.5 million passengers, of which 76,8% on international flights (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

In 2018 114 destinations were served from Bologna: the presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low-cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport in for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2017) and the first in Europe in terms of growth of connectivity in the decade from 2004 to 2014 (Source: ACI Europe Airport Connectivity Report 2004-2014).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.