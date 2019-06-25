Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bolgn : Bologna Airport commits to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

6/26/2019

This morning at the 29th ACI EUROPE Annual Congress in Cyprus - the annual gathering for airport CEOs across Europe -

This commitment was undertaken as part of ACI EUROPE, the trade association for the European airport industry, announcing a Resolution formally committing the industry to achieve net zero by 2050, at the latest. The collective pledge - further undersigned by 193 airports, operated by 39 airport operators across 24 countries - marks a significant step change in the climate action ambitions for the airport industry.

Nazareno Ventola, CEO of Aeroporto G. Marconi di Bologna said 'At Bologna Airport, we are proud to undersign this commitment and unequivocally state our engagement. We have invested significantly in environmental management over the years. We have already been working to reduce our carbon emissions since 2010 and are certified at Level 'Reduction' of the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme. We recognise it's time to move up a gear in our efforts.

We take note of the recent IPCC report and of the shift in public perception of air transport. People are demanding more ambition from government, from business, from mobility and we are keen to deliver. NetZero2050 is not a promise we take lightly and we are confident that through research & investment, knowledge exchange and partnership, we will be able to identify the best solutions to decarbonise our airport operations.'

Dr Michael Kerkloh, President of ACI EUROPE and CEO of Munich Airport commented 'Europe's airports have been leading climate action with annual reductions announced every year for the past decade². 43 of them have actually become carbon neutral, supported by the global industry standard Airport Carbon Accreditation. However, today's commitment brings a new dimension to this - no offsets. Crucially, with its NetZero2050 commitment, the airport industry is aligning itself with the Paris Agreement and the new Climate goal adopted just last week by the EU.'

The deadline of 2050 is aligned with the latest IPCC evidence and the decarbonisation strategy set out by the European Commission and adopted by the Council of the European Union.

There are already 3 net zero airports in Europe, Luleå, Ronneby and Visby all operated by Swedavia. To view a full list of the airport companies and the airports they operate, click here: https://airportco2.org/airports-across-the-world.html

The Resolution remains open to additional signatories.