Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bolgn : Bologna Airport, over 850 thousand passengers in June

BOLOGNA AIRPORT: OVER 850 THOUSAND PASSENGERS IN JUNE 4.4 MILLION PASSENGERS IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR (+10.3%)

One more two-digit-growth month for Bologna Airport, +10.3% on June 2018, with 864,446 passengers.

In detail, international passengers were 687,246 marking a sound increase on 2018 (+14.1%), while domestic passengers (177,200) registered a slight decrease of - 2.3%

Flight movements (6,534) were on the growth as well (+7.6%), while air cargo traffic registered a slowdown of 9.3% totaling 3,066 tons.

June's three most popular destinations were: Catania, with over 36 thousand passengers, Barcelona (more than 34 thousand passengers) and Frankfurt (29 thousand passengers) followed by London Heathrow, Paris CDG, Rome Fiumicino, Madrid, London Stansted, Palermo and Amsterdam.

In the first six months of year 2019, Bologna Airport's passenger traffic reached 4,443,067 delivering a growth of 10.3%. Flight movements grew by 8.8% (35,291) while air cargo transported 19,448 tons with a slight decrease of -3.0%.

Bologna, 8th July 2019

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2017 was the eighth biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 8.5 million passengers, of which 76,8% on international flights (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

In 2018 114 destinations were served from Bologna: the presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low-cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport in for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2017) and the first in Europe in terms of growth of connectivity in the decade from 2004 to 2014 (Source: ACI Europe Airport Connectivity Report 2004-2014).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.