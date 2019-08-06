Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bolgn : Bologna Airport, over 900 thousand passengers were recorded in July

BOLOGNA AIRPORT: OVER 900 THOUSAND PASSENGERS

WERE RECORDED IN JULY

5 million 360 thousand passengers since the beginning of the year, with a growth of

10.1%

Bologna Airport keeps on growing and for the first time in its history the threshold of 900 thousand passengers per month (917,800) was surpassed, with a growth of 8.7% on July 2018.

In detail, international passengers were 731,629, an increase of 11.1% on 2018, whereas domestic passengers went substantially unchanged on July 2018 (186,171).

Flight movements (6,867) were on the growth too (+7.2%) and air cargo confirmed last year's performance totaling 3,753 tons (+0.1%).

The three most popular destinations in July were Barcelona (over 38 thousand passengers), Catania (more than 37 thousand passengers) and London Heathrow (31 thousand). The top-tenranking also includes Frankfurt, Madrid, Rome Fiumicino, London Stansted, Paris CDG, Palermo and Bucharest.

The busiest day ever was Monday, 15th with 33 thousand arriving and departing passengers.

In the first seven months of the year, Bologna Airport's total passengers reached 5,360,724, accounting for a growth of 10.1%. Flight movements increased by 8.5% (42,152) and air cargo slightly decreased (23,201 tons, -2.5%).

Bologna, 6 August 2019

* * *

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2017 was the eighth biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 8.5 million passengers, of which 76,8% on international flights (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

In 2018 114 destinations were served from Bologna: the presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low-cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport in for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2017) and the first in Europe in terms of growth of connectivity in the decade from 2004 to 2014 (Source: ACI Europe Airport Connectivity Report 2004-2014).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.