AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S

(ADB)
Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S p A : Bologna Airport, agreement with users on the 2020 reduced mobility passengers fee proposal

10/03/2019 | 11:51am EDT

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA: AGREEMENT WITH USERS ON THE 2020 REDUCED

MOBILITY PASSENGERS FEE PROPOSAL

On 1 October 2019 an additional session of the Users' consultation procedure, concerning the new Reduced Mobility Passengers fee proposal for 2020 and the SLA (Service Level Agreement) proposal for the period 2020-2023.

The Airport Operator and Airport Users have reached an agreement on the Reduced Mobility Passengers fee proposal for 2020.

According to time and methods provided by the "Linee Guida ENAC 2018/001", the 2020 Reduced Mobility Passengers fee proposal was published today on the Company's website www.bologna-airport.it on the "Business Aviation / Airport Fees & Charges" page, in the Corporate area, and at the same time was sent to the Users and to ENAC, ART and the associations for information.

At the end of the Public Hearing, the Airport Operator, in agreement with the Users, postponed the discussion on SLA (Service Level Agreement) for the period 2020-2023 to an additional session at a date to be defined.

Bologna, 3 October 2019

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2018 was the eighth biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 8.5 million passengers, of which 76,8% on international flights (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

In 2018 114 destinations were served from Bologna: the presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low-cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport in for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2017) and the first in Europe in terms of growth of connectivity in the decade from 2004 to 2014 (Source: ACI Europe Airport Connectivity Report 2004-2014).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.

For further informations: www.bologna-airport.it

Press Office:

Investor Relations:

Anna Rita Benassi

Patrizia Muffato

Responsabile Comunicazione

Chief Financial Officer e Investor

e Ufficio Stampa

Relations Manager

ufficiostampa@bologna-airport.it

investor.relations@bologna-airport.it

Tel: +39/051/6479961

Tel: +39/051/6479960

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 15:50:05 UTC
