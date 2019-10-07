Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S p A : Bologna Airport, almost 900 thousand passengers in September

BOLOGNA AIRPORT: ALMOST 900THOUSAND PASSENGERS IN SEPTEMBER

7.1 million passengers in the first nine months of 2019 (+11.4%)

One more month of strong growth for Bologna Airport. 893,838 passengers passed through the airport marking an increase of 24.6% on September 2018.

The growth trend registered in the previous months is therefore confirmed and last month's increase was significantly influenced by the Airport's closure in September 2018 when the runway was closed for four days and six hours due to scheduled maintenance works. Excluding the closure, September's passenger traffic increase is estimated nearly 7%.

In detail, international passengers were 718,108 with a growth of 29.8% and domestic passengers were 175,730, up 7.1% on September 2018.

Flight movements (6,702) reported an increase of 20.6% and air cargo traffic registered a slowdown of 4.9% for a total of 2,973 tons.

September's three most popular destinations were: Barcelona, with 38 thousand passengers, Catania (over 36 thousand passengers) and Frankfurt (30 thousand passengers) followed by Madrid, Paris CDG, London Heathrow, Rome Fiumicino, London Stansted, Istanbul and Amsterdam.

In the first nine months of 2019, Bologna Airport's passenger traffic reached 7,168,656, delivering a yearly growth of 11.4%. Flight movements (55,485) were on the rise as well (+9.3%) and air cargo decreased (28,324 tons, -4.4%).

Bologna, 7th October 2019

* * *

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2018 was the eighth biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 8.5 million passengers, of which 76,8% on international flights (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

In 2018 114 destinations were served from Bologna: the presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low-cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport in for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2017) and the first in Europe in terms of growth of connectivity in the decade from 2004 to 2014 (Source: ACI Europe Airport Connectivity Report 2004-2014).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.