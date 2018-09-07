BOLOGNA AIRPORT: AUGUST, ONE MORE MONTH ON THE RISE WITH OVER 800

THOUSAND PASSENGERS

Sunday 19 August, busiest day ever in the Airport's history: 32 thousand passengers

Summer time, record time for Bologna Airport. After a brilliant month of July, August hit a record, too, with over 800 thousand passengers and confirmed to be the busiest month ever in the Airport's history, with a growth of 2.4% on 2017. 848,104 passengers passed through Bologna Airport and August 19th reached the highest traffic peak: 32,195 passengers in a day, a new record for the Airport.

In detail, international passengers were 657,039 and domestic passengers were 191,065. Flight movements went substantially unchanged (6,378, +1.0%), and air cargo recorded a slight decrease of 1.6%, for a total of 2,688 tons.

The three most popular destinations were: Catania, Barcelona and Palermo, this one delivering an impressive growth (up 53% on 2017) thanks to the two daily flights operated by Alitalia. The top ten ranking includes London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome Fiumicino, Madrid, Amsterdam and Moscow Sheremetyevo, this destination reaching the top ten with a sound increase of 15% boosted by Aeroflot's increased frequencies.

In the first eight months of 2018, overall passenger traffic was 5,718,892, up 4.2% on 2017. Flight movements were 45,215, with a growth of 0.6%. Air freight recorded a slight decrease (-2.8%) with 26,494 transported tons.

Bologna, 7th September 2018

** *

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, is now the eighth biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with more than 8.2 million passengers in 2017, of which 76% on international flights (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

In 2017 106 destinations were served from Bologna: the presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low-cost carriers and the close link with International hubs make Bologna Italy's fourth airport for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2017) and the first in Europe in terms of growth of connectivity in the decade from 2004 to 2014 (Source: ACI Europe Airport Connectivity Report 2004-2014).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.